Look: Tennessee baseball reveals new white Adidas jersey

Tennessee baseball unveiled its new white Adidas uniforms on Tuesday after beginning the Adidas rollout with orange jerseys on Monday.

The Vols entered into a new 10-year contract with Adidas that started Wednesday, July 1.

Instead of the ‘Vols’ script across the front like with the orange jerseys, ‘Tennessee’ is across the front of the new white adidas baseball jersey. The three stripe Adidas logo is on the right chest plate while the number is on the front of the jersey, below the ‘Tennessee script’ on the left.

Three Stripes Life in ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pljF2wqsiX — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) July 7, 2026

Like the orange jerseys, the white Tennessee baseball jerseys will sport the player’s last name on the back with an American flag above and number below. There’s a Power T on the right sleeve and an SEC patch on the left sleeve, like the orange jerseys.

The hat boasts a Power T on the front and three stripe Adidas logo on the left side.

Tennessee Baseball Adidas White Jersey Blaine Brown. Credit: Ryan Beatty/Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee Baseball Adidas White Jersey Blaine Brown. Credit: Ryan Beatty/Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee’s orange Adidas jersey remained largely unchanged

The Vols’ baseball uniforms appears to remain largely unchanged, though the orange jersey returns to button up fashion. The Vols cursive script is across the chest plate with a three stripes Adidas logo on the right chest plate.

A ‘power T’ appears on the right shoulder sleeve with an SEC patch on the left shoulder sleeve. Last names of players remain on the back, a perk that was added for the 2025 season for orange and white Nike jerseys. An American flag remains centered above the names on the back of the jersey.

The hat consists of a ‘power T’ on the front and a three stripes Adidas logo on the left side. ‘Tennessee’ is across the back of the hat.

Orange uniforms were introduced on Monday and white uniforms for Tennessee athletics’ teams were revealed on Tuesday. Summitt Blue uniforms Wednesday and Dark Mode alternates Thursday. Tennessee’s new Adidas fan merchandise will be available for purchase both online and in stores beginning Friday.

Tennessee Orange Adidas Jerseys. Cam Appenzeller. Credit: Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

‘Partnering with adidas is a natural fit’

UT athletics spent the last 11 years wearing Nike as its official apparel provider. The Vols and Lady Vols spent the previous 20 years wearing Adidas, before reuniting for the new deal.

“Our mission is to build the nation’s premier athletics department and set the standard in college sports,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said. “Partnering with adidas is a natural fit, as their commitment to being the world’s leading sports brand aligns with our vision. We are excited to unveil our new adidas partnership and showcase a fresh look to Vol Nation in the coming days.”

The Vols move to Adidas was made official in a press release last August. Terms of the deal weren’t reported, but the announcement did include the NIL aspect.

Both UT and Adidas posted launch videos on social media last Thursday, including Peyton Manning modeling the new home football jersey in the Adidas video and former Tennessee basketball forward Ron Slay narrating the Tennessee video.