NCBWA highlights three Vols as preseason All-Americans

With the start of the Tennessee baseball season and the Josh Elander era just one week away, three Vols were named as preseason All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Friday.

Henry Ford was named to the second team as an outfielder. Brady Frederick was named to the second team as a relief pitcher. Garrett Wright was named to the third team as a catcher. All three are transfers into the program for the 2026 season.

Friday’s accolade is the third preseason All-American honor for both Ford and Frederick and the first for Wright. Ford was also named a preseason first team All-SEC player in the outfield.

In 2025, Ford registered a .362 average with 11 home runs, 46 RBI, nine doubles and 42 runs scored across 50 games played with Virginia. following a 17-homer, 69-RBI rookie campaign . He primarily played first base as a freshman before shifting more towards the outfield as a sophomore. In total, Ford played in 74 games at first base and 34 games in the outfield while at Virginia in two seasons. Ford was named second-team All-ACC following the 2025 campaign as an outfielder and a Freshman All-American in 2024.

Ford projects to open the season at third base for the Vols.

Frederick – the sidearm, almost submarine, pitcher from the right side- played a massive role in East Tennessee State (where he transferred from) sweeping both the SoCon regular season and tournament championships in 2025. The Bucs, in large part due to the former Bearden Bulldog, earned the No. 3 seed in the Nashville Regional last season. Frederick compiled an impressive 8-2 record with a 2.67 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 2025, making 24 appearances out of the bullpen with no starts. The righty tossed starter-like innings with 77.2 on the year, striking out 76 batters while walking 19. He allowed 25 runs (23 earned) on 50 hits and gave up a combined 23 extra-base hits on the campaign.

Wright was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 and was also appointed to the ABCA/Rawlings All-East Region First-Team while playing for Bowling Green.

Wright’s 60 runs scored in 2025 ranked ninth in Bowling Green program history and his 82 hits are good enough for fifth all-time for Bowling Green. His eight home runs and 48 RBI were second on the team and his 134 bases were 10th-most for the program.

The versatile defender played five different positions last season, logging a .991 fielding percentage. Wright caught in 36 games and logged action in the outfield for 22 contests – left field (13), centerfield (4) and right field (5).

Wright is progressing after having hamate surgery to repair a fractured bone in his left hand.

“He is about two weeks out now,” Elander said. “He got his sutures out. So it is a pain tolerance deal. But obviously being a catcher, too, that adds another element to it as he comes back to hitting as well.”

Opening Day is seven days away when the Vols welcome Nicholls to Lindsey Nelson stadium on February 13.

Preseason Accolades for Vols

INF/OF Henry Ford: First Team All-American (Perfect Game), Third Team All-American (D1 Baseball, NCBWA), First Team All-SEC (OF)

RHP Brady Frederick: Second Team (NCBWA), Third Team All-American (Perfect Game, D1 Baseball)

RHP Tegan Kuhns: Second Team All-American (Baseball America)

OF/LHP Blaine Brown: Second Team All-American (Baseball America)

C/OF Garrett Wright: Third Team All-American (NCBWA)

RHP Brandon Arvidson: First Team All-SEC (RP)

1B/C: Levi Clark: Second Team All-SEC (1B)

Tennessee in Preseason Rankings

Perfect Game: No. 3

Baseball America: No. 13

D1 Baseball: No. 14

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: No. 15