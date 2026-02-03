Baseball America tabs Tegan Kuhns, Blaine Brown as Preseason All-Americans

Tennessee baseball produced a pair of preseason All-Americans from the Baseball America publication on Tuesday morning as rising sophomores Tegan Kuhns and Blaine Brown were recognized ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Both Kuhns (right-handed pitcher) and Brown (2-way player) were named to the second team. The Baseball America preseason squads were selected by Major League Baseball scouting departments.

The duo joins teammates Henry Ford (INF/OF) and Brady Frederick (RHP) with preseason All-American accolades. Tennessee was preseason ranked No. 13 by Baseball America in January and were also positioned No. 3 by Perfect game and No. 14 by D1 Baseball.

Kuhns experienced mixed results as a true freshman. He posted a 2-4 record in 10 starts and 15 appearances with a 5.40 ERA, 40 strikeouts and 16 walks. Kuhns mostly started on Sundays in 2025, but saw his role disappear in postseason play.

His brief stint in the Cape last summer was fantastic. Kuhns logged a 1-0 record in three starts with a 1.35 ERA in 13.1 innings, while striking out 20 and walking only one. Kuhns has looked great in preseason. He has the stuff to be one of the better pitchers in the league. As a draft eligible sophomore, 2026 is a big year for Kuhns.

Brown is one of the more intriguing options Elander has to work with this season. He’s a 2-way player and has been said to have the ‘sweetest swing’ on the roster. His offseason with the Vols has been impressive and it looks as if he will open the season in the outfield for Tennessee and hit towards the top of the order.

Brown was named First-Team All-AAC as a designated hitter in 2025 with Rice and was also named to the league’s All-Freshman squad as a rookie. He led the Owls with a .292 batting average, .493 slugging percentage, 61 hits, 38 runs batted in, 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 103 total bases. Brown registered 18 multi-hit games and sported eight contests with multiple runs batted in.

The 2-way player also appeared in seven games with four starts on the mound, pitching to a 20.77 ERA in just 4.1 innings pitched. The southpaw allowed 13 runs off nine hits with 12 strikeouts and 10 walks. Clearly, there’s a step to be made on the mound. Brown may not be one of the more used arms on the mound, but the athlete – who can run it up to 98 miles per hour – will be called on to help for what could be a few innings each week.

Tennessee begins the 2026 season on February 13 against Nicholls from the newly renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee in Preseason Rankings

Perfect Game: No. 3

Baseball America: No. 13

D1 Baseball: No. 14

Preseason Accolades for Vols

INF/OF Henry Ford: First Team All-American (Perfect Game), Third Team All-American (D1 Baseball)

RHP Brady Frederick: Third Team All-American (Perfect Game, D1 Baseball)

RHP Tegan Kuhns: Second Team All-American (Baseball America)

OF/LHP Blaine Brown: Second Team All-American (Baseball America)