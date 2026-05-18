Tegan Kuhns, Trent Grindlinger & Cam Appenzeller reel in All-SEC honors for Tennessee baseball

Tennessee baseball pitcher Tegan Kuhns, designated hitter Trent Grindlinger and pitcher Cam Appenzeller were named as All-Southeastern Conference selections for their efforts in the 2026 regular season.

Kuhns was named second team All-SEC as a starting pitcher while both Grindlinger and Appenzeller were appointed to the All-Freshman squad.

The sophomore right-hander, Kuhns, experienced a breakout year in Knoxville and is eligible for the 2026 MLB Draft this summer. The starting pitcher went 5-4 on the season with a 3.39 ERA in 77 innings pitched. Kuhns struck out a team-high 100 batters, walked 15 – the fewest of any Tennessee starting pitcher – and tallied one complete game along the way.

Kuhns was dominant in his start against previously No. 4 ranked Texas on May 8 with a brilliant seven-inning shutout effort. He allowed no runs, walked one and struck out an incredible 15 Longhorns in the game. The 15 punchouts were a career-high and tied Casan Evans (LSU) for the most by an SEC pitcher this year in a single game.

The 15 strikeouts were also the most by a Tennessee pitcher since James Adkins accomplished the feat against Winthrop in a 2005 Knoxville Regional victory. He also impressed with an eight-inning, complete game shutout effort over Alabama on April 24.

Grindlinger moved into the starting lineup on an everyday basis for the Vols to begin the month of April. The rookie finished the regular season with a team-best .357 batting average in 39 games and 126 at-bats. Grindlinger launched eight home runs, drove in 28 runs, scored 23 runs and walked 13 times on the season.

The designated hitter tallied a four-hit day against Texas on May 9, registered four other three-hit days and totaled 13 multi-hit efforts on the year. Grindlinger drove in a career-high five runs against Vanderbilt on March 29 in a game when he came off the bench.

Appenzeller was one of the best pitchers in the SEC for much of the season before a few rough outings to end the campaign. Still, the rookie southpaw dazzled with a 5-1 record and a 4.84 ERA in 17 games with one start. The pitcher logged 48.1 innings in the regular season with 54 strikeouts to just 12 walks.

The freshman has been one of Tennessee’s most reliable – and used – arms out of the bullpen this season.

Tennessee finished the regular season with a 37-19 overall record and a 15-15 mark in SEC play. This is the first time the Vols have had a .500 record or better in SEC play in six straight seasons since the league went to 30 conference games. It is the second time it has happened in program history.

Tennessee baseball is the No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament and will open against South Carolina on Tuesday. The Vols (37-19) will face the Gamecocks (22-34) on Tuesday (5:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at the Hoover Met. The teams did not play in the regular season.

If Tennessee beats South Carolina, it will face No. 7 seed Arkansas (36-19) in the second round Wednesday.