Tennessee baseball alters Tuesday game time vs. Eastern Kentucky

Tennessee baseball has moved up the start time for Tuesday’s midweek nonconference bout with Eastern Kentucky due to expected low temperatures.

First pitch is now slated for 4 p.m. ET – two hours earlier than the originally scheduled 6 p.m. ET.

The Vols (14-5) are coming off a series loss at Georgia last weekend. Tennessee jumped out to an early commanding lead in Sunday’s rubber match but a five-run seventh by the Bulldogs negated what would have been a solid series win to open Southeastern Conference slate.

Tennessee plated 16 runs in the series and drew even 16-16 with the Bulldogs on the weekend.

“I thought our guys competed very well. Had a chance to put away the game in the fourth and we didn’t do that,” coach Josh Elander said Sunday. “Walks there from Krenz (Brayden Krenzel). Again, he’s been great for us all year long but we need to close these things out. We’ve had some one run games. Obviously won on Friday. 4-2 game but the difference is one swing of the bat and a couple of defensive plays.”

Eastern Kentucky (7-13) too two of three games over Central Arkansas last weekend but lost 17-0 at Middle Tennessee State last Tuesday.

Tennessee dropped three spots in the D1 Baseball top 25 poll this week. The Vols check in at No. 22 after being ranked No. 19 last Monday. Tennessee is one of 10 teams from the SEC ranked inside the top 25, coming in just ahead of Texas A&M at No. 23.

This week’s D1 Baseball Top 25 poll is led by UCLA and Texas in the top two slots while Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Auburn round out the top five. Mississippi State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Virginia and NC State comprise the rest of the top 10.

Other SEC teams who made the poll include Kentucky at no. 15 and Florida at No. 18.

Tennessee dropped two spots to No. 23 in the Baseball America, Perfect Game (No. 21) and USA TODAY Coaches poll.