Tennessee baseball sets attendance record in season opener vs Nicholls

Tennessee baseball set an attendance record at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in its season-opening win against Nicholls on Friday.

UT announced an attendance of 6,977 in the first game at the renovated ballpark. The prior record was 6,544, which was set on April 5 against Texas A&M.

Tennessee completed a multi-year renovation to Lindsey Nelson Stadium. It lists a capacity of 8,012, which includes standing-room only sections.

UT added eight suites and a club section in a tower that wraps around the first-base line and the third-base line. It built a section of four-top tables down the left-field line and a right field student section prior to the 2025 season. UT has standing-room only sections down both lines and above the second level of seats on the concourse.

The record before renovations at Lindsey Nelson Stadium was 5,086 against Oklahoma State on May 28, 1995, in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols beat Oklahoma State 3-1 to go to the College World Series for the second time in program history.