Josh Elander reacts to Tennessee being picked off three times against Nicholls

Tennessee did a lot of things well over the course of Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of Nicholls. Base running wasn’t one of them – at least early in the day – as the Vols were picked off a trio of times in a short amount of time.

During one stretch from innings four and five in game one of the day, three of Tennessee’s next four outs were from being picked off on the bases. Two of the victims were sophomores for the Volunteers while one was a freshman playing in his first career game on Saturday.

“Honestly, they did a good job. Holding runners, changing looks and it can’t happen,” coach Josh Elander said postgame.

Levi Clark, who walked after Blaine Brown’s three-run homer in the fourth, was picked off at first base to end the frame. He did not attempt a dive back to the plate.

An inning later in the fifth, Jay Abernathy was erased from the base paths after being picked off following a double. It looked like he was caught off in-between, looking to steal third.

Finally, in the same inning, Trent Grindlinger was picked off at second as Nicholls threw behind the second runner with Antigua at third.

“At the end of the day, that’s on me, but we’ll be better about it,” Elander continued. “We’ve got some young guys getting out there, getting their feet wet. Some guys are going to be aggressive. We’re going to get got every now and then, but not a huge point of concern. But needs to be better, for sure.”

Colonels end the 5th with their 3rd pickoff of the game! pic.twitter.com/XpvzBSu6GZ — Nicholls Baseball (@Nicholls_BSB) February 14, 2026

Abernathy doubled as part of a 1-for-3 day in the first part of the doubleheader. Grindlinger finished his debut game going 2-for-4 with a double and single. Clark was 0-for-3 with a walk in the contest before coming on fire at the plate in the second stanza.

On the flip side, Tennessee’s Landon Mack picked off a base runner in 1-3-6 fashion during the first inning of his start on Saturday afternoon. The Rutgers transfer has been praised for his quick move to the back and the athleticism he showcases.

“Just a great athlete,” the coach said of Mack. “On PFP work, or you could run him around with our infield group and he’d probably look just like some of our other infielders. Good athlete. It’s important to him, too. We’ve tried to make it this year – it needs to be important for you to protect 90 feet, to keep the ball in front and to hold runners. Proud of our guys doing that all weekend.”

Tennessee baseball returns to action on Tuesday by playing host to UNC Asheville for the 4 p.m. ET first pitch.