Cam Appenzeller named SEC Freshman of the Week

Tennessee baseball newcomer Cam Appenzeller has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week for his efforts in Tennessee’s series opening win over Mississippi State in Starkville on Friday.

The freshman entered the ballgame with no outs in the top of the fifth after starter Landon Mack surrendered back-to-back home runs and the Bulldogs tied the game at three runs apiece.

Appenzeller retired the first nine batters he faced in relief before giving up a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. Tennessee plated three runs in the top of the eighth inning to re-take the lead and give just enough insurance for the freshman phenom to take it home.

The pitcher waived goodbye to the Dudy Noble faithful Friday night when he walked off the mound after striking out Aidan Teel to end the game in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Appenzeller tossed the final five innings of the game on a career-high 78 pitches. The southpaw struck out eight batters for another career-high. He walked one and allowed just three hits.

Tennessee skipper Josh Elander made the move to go with Appenzeller instead of veteran reliever Brandon Arvidson, who usually holds the Friday night long-relief role. The freshman had typically pitched in the same role on Saturdays.

Appenzeller entered the contest having not allowed a run across 18.1 innings of Southeastern Conference play. The veteran Arvidson, meanwhile, was tagged for some costly runs in high leverage situations last weekend in the series loss to LSU and has been hot and cold to begin the season.

Tennessee’s star freshman now sports a 0.77 ERA across 23.1 SEC innings where he’s allowed only two runs on 12 hits with 27 strikeouts to two walks in five appearances where he boasts a 3-0 record. SEC opponents are hitting .154 against the southpaw.

For the season, Appenzeller is 5-0 with a 1.49 ERA over 11 appearances of 36.1 innings pitched with 43 strikeouts to five walks. Opponents are hitting just .163 in total against the freshman.

Tennessee returns to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday to kickoff a nine-game homestand. First pitch against UNC Asheville is slated for 6 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.