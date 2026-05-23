Cam Appenzeller earns invite to Team USA training camp for Tennessee baseball  

Tennessee baseball freshman left-handed pitcher Cam Appenzeller received an invitation to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp this summer.

Appenzeller was one of the best pitchers in the SEC for much of the season before a few rough outings to end the campaign. Still, the rookie southpaw dazzled with a 6-1 record and a 4.89 ERA in 18 games with two starts. The pitcher has logged 53.1 innings this season with 59 strikeouts to just 15 walks.

The freshman has been one of Tennessee’s most reliable – and used – arms out of the bullpen this season. Appenzeller started Tennessee’s Southeastern Conference Tournament opener in the win over South Carolina on Tuesday, when he allowed three runs on six hits in five innings with five strikeouts and three walks.

UT has options with Appenzeller in how to use him in the NCAA Tournant – both out of the bullpen or as a starter. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team following the regular season.

Appenzeller joins a laundry list of former Vols who have spent time with the USA Baseball CNT, a list highlighted by Christian Moore, Drew Beam, Drew Gilbert, Luke Hochevar, Todd Helton and Chris Burke. There have been 21 former Vols in total.

The training camp will begin work in late June with exhibition against teams from the Appalachian League ahead of the annual Stars & Stripes series. The final roster will be announced on July 5 and will compete in the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship in Taichung City, Taiwan in mid-July.

Team USA will compete against Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA) and Japan University Federation (JUBF) in the five-day tournament. The complete summer schedule for Team USA can be found below.

Stars and Stripes Exhibition Slate

June 27; CNT Stars vs. Greeneville Flyboys; Burlington Athletic Stadium (Burlington, N.C.); 3 p.m. ET

June 27; CNT Stripes vs. Burlington Sock Puppets; Burlington Athletic Stadium (Burlington, N.C.); 7 p.m. ET

June 28; CNT Stars vs. Johnson City Doughboys; American Legion Post 325 Field (Danville, Va.); 1 p.m. ET

June 28; CNT Stripes vs. Danville Otterbots; American Legion Post 325 Field (Danville, Va.); 5:30 p.m. ET

June 29; CNT Stars vs. Appy League Select; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 3 p.m. ET

June 29; CNT Stripes vs. Appy League Select; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 7 p.m. ET

Team USA Stars vs. Stripes Series

June 30; Stars vs. Stripes; Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.); 6:35 p.m. ET

July 1; Stars vs. Stripes; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 6:35 p.m. ET

July 2; Stars vs. Stripes; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 6:35 p.m. ET

July 3; Stars vs. Stripes; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 6:00 p.m. ET

July 4; Stars vs. Stripes; Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.); 6:35 p.m. ET

World Collegiate Baseball Championship