Everything Josh Elander said following a midweek win over UNC Asheville

Tennessee baseball was business as usual on Tuesday for the first midweek contest of the season, running away from UNC Asheville for the final score of 10-3. Following the game, head coach Josh Elander spoke to members of the media.

Below is video and a written transcript from the Josh Elander postgame press conference.

Tennessee baseball returns to action this weekend from Lindsey Nelson Stadium when the Vols play host to Kent State for a three-game series. Action begins Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on then SEC Network+.

On what the plan is for Blaine Brown on the mound moving forward…

“I just want to get into where he gets as many touches on the mound where he’s able to get his full routine in. So, we’re kind of balancing. It’s a little bit of plus-minus of f when do you take BP (batting practice)? How much BP do you take? How do you mix in the offense versus the pitching, but he has some comfort there. I thought he was really, really good today attacking the strike zone. Threw a couple good changeups. Good sliders, too. We’ll continue to lengthen him out, but he’s such a special talent. You got to be kind of delicate about how you attack it with him.”

On if Blaine Brown was stretched out enough to pitch another inning on Tuesday…

“100 percent, yeah. He is. We just wanted to be very specific with the task today. I want you to attack these first three hitters and then go in and do your thing with the bat. So, he executed that, and then I’ll get with Ren (pitching coach Josh Reynolds) and the rest of the crew and see what the plan is for next week.”

On what he likes about Blaine Brown being an opener…

“What’s not to like, right? He’s left-handed. It’s 95-96 miles an hour. Some competitiveness and then he’s got some metrics. It’s like seven foot extension, so it’s going to play hotter even (more) than the velo (velocity) says. Just the way you attack the strike zone. We just wanted to be a little more athletic and he’s done that with Ren (pitching coach Josh Reynolds) on the mound. He’s such a dynamic athlete. Loose and we just want him to do the same things he does on the offensive side on the pitching side. I think today was a good start with that.”

On if Blaine Brown was thought to be more of a pitcher out of high school and how he has grown as a pitcher since then…

“Just the more you can touch the mound, the better. The more it’s going to evolve over the course of time. But he’s just such a good athlete. Want him to keep what makes him good on the offensive side. I think (we) can help him on the defensive side, too, or the pitching side rather. It’s real stuff. It’s real. It’s not just a guy that gets up there and throws. He’s got a plan and he’s trying to execute. He did really well tonight.”

On Tyler Myatt getting the start at second base and if that could be a long-term position for him…

“We’ll see. We always talk about versatility, right? We got a lot of guys that can play on the dirt, but with Manny (Marin) playing it safe there, it gives some guys some opportunity to see what they can do. I don’t think Myatt gets enough credit for his ability on defense, whether it be third or second. He’s come a long way with coach Kiv (Ross Kivett) and put in a lot of work there. So, fully confident with getting him in there. He’s just swinging the bat so well behind the scenes and attacking each day and making adjustments. Hits the ball down the left field line. He did the same thing in a live AB (at-bat) earlier this week. So, he’s showing some real aptitude and being able to make those adjustments, which heading into SEC play, that’s the name of the game. You got to be able to adjust in the chess match. And he’s doing some things very well right now.”

On Jay Abernathy having a three-hit night, him getting thrown out at home trying to score on a Little League home run…

“We’re just playing baseball there, right? That’s kind of like an organic play. And I always tell our guys, be aggressive, not reckless. Some people may say— I got 100% support. They’re gonna make a play like that, a back corner fade to home plate and get a guy that, we’re just playing hard. Same with Reese. Again, we do our homework on the outfield arms. We just want to force them to play catch, right? So what is that line? And get right up against it. And every now and then there’s going to be some outs on the bases, but over the course of 56 games, we always keep track. We’re in the positive category about stealing those extra 90 feet when we can.”

On getting five combined hits from Jay Abernathy and Ariel Antigua at the bottom of the lineup…

“It’s massive. I mean, again, they’re more than capable of doing it again. Jay too took some good swings, hit some balls to the track. I think he’s capable of being a great player in this league. There’s no doubt about it. He’s always shown flashes. And just want to let him settle, right? Get him in the lineup, let him do his thing, and little bit of a new position running around in center field. But Arial too, again, he takes some really good swings. Did some work with Chuck (Jeroloman) this week to work on some posture stuff and let the ball travel a little bit better. So again, we’re all just trying to stack good days around here, but those guys are fully capable. But when you get those two on base and you roll the three big leaguers back-to-back coming up with Henry, Levi and Blaine, you feel pretty good about it.”

On if he learned anything about Cameron Appenzeller struggling early then getting on a role…

“Yeah, I don’t think it was really struggling. Again, I think it’s just, he’s been a starter his whole life, right? So he’s getting used to, how do we get him prepared for different roles to have success? And again, he was attacking the strike zone, right? It’s not like he’s out there walking two, three, four guys. And again, I got no issues. It was a tighter zone tonight. I thought it was fair because that’s how it’s going to be an SEC. But at the same time, like, I don’t have any concerns with him, man, he’s pretty special.”