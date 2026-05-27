Cliff Godwin announces starting pitcher for East Carolina vs Tennessee baseball

Ryan Towers will start for East Carolina against Tennessee baseball to open the Chapel Hill Regional on Friday, Pirates coach Cliff Godwin said Wednesday on SportsTalk.

“He is a guy that knows how to pitch,” Godwin said. “He is a savvy pitcher.”

Towers is 7-3 with a 3.04 ERA as the No. 2 seed Vols (38-20) face the No. 3 seed Pirates (36-22-1) on Friday (noon ET, ESPNU) in the Chapel Hill Regional.

“He has gotten a lot better since the beginning of the season,” Godwin said. “He had the internal brace last summer. He has battled through some injuries throughout his career.”

Towers, a transfer from Loyola Marymount following the 2024 season, moved into the Friday starter role against South Florida in late April. The junior left-handed pitcher has allowed five runs in 28.2 innings across five starts since taking on the role. He has allowed 20 hits and eight walks in that span.

Towers had a 5.47 ERA before moving into the Friday night spot and has lowered it by almost 2.5 since.

He has 42 strikeouts and 20 walks in 53.1 innings. He has allowed only six homers and five doubles.

“The fastball will not blow you away,” Godwin said. “It will be 88 to 90. He has a breaking ball, a cutter, a slider. He has a changeup. He knows how to pitch. He’s got his work cut out for him. I know that Tennessee is very offensive and they like the long ball. We will have our hands full come Friday.”

Ethan Norby is one of East Carolina’s top arms, but will not start against the Vols after a pair of appearances in the conference tournament. Norby has struck out 120 in 83.2 innings, going 7-3 with a 4.20 ERA. He has started 14 games in 16 appearances. Both relief appearances came in the conference tournament.

“He is a stud,” Godwin said. “He is a big-game pitcher. I am just glad he is on our side.”

Norby pitched the Pirates to the American Conference title game after coming on in relief. He struck out eight in 5.2 innings as ECU beat top-seeded UTSA 1-0.

“I like it this time of the year especially because he has got a knack to pitch in big games,” Godwin said.

The Pirates were the best team on the mound in the American Conference. They have an ERA of 4.30 and easily led the conference with 549 strikeouts.

No. 1 seed North Carolina (45-11-1) faces No. 4 seed VCU (37-23) in the second game Friday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+). The Tar Heels are the No. 5 overall seed.