Tennessee baseball changed home run celebration props to hockey stick, mask

Tennessee baseball debuted a new home run celebration against Belmont on Tuesday.

The Vols are using a hockey stick and an old-school goalie mask following home runs to celebrate in the dugout. Tennessee has had longstanding props of a fur coat and a pink daddy hat following home runs.

The pink daddy hat made its debut during the 2020 season, but it gained attention and steam during the 2021 season as the Vols reached the College World Series.

The Vols added a fur coat thanks to Evan Russell during the 2022 season.

The hat and coat have remained staples of Tennessee baseball since, including throughout the first 52 games this season.