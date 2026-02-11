LOOK: Tennessee to don names on the back of two baseball jerseys  

With the start of the Tennessee baseball season just two days away, fans caught a glimpse of some more uniform tweaks for the upcoming campaign. On Wednesday, UT Athletics Communications Department released photos and videos displaying names on the back of the orange and white jerseys.

The Vols begin the new campaign on Friday with Nicholls at the newly renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Volquest has learned that each letter has been individually stitched on the backs of jerseys instead of using the common name plate. The orange and white jerseys will be the only Tennessee jerseys in circulation this season that will showcase names on the back.

Tennessee will wear white at home – mainly on Friday nights – and orange at both home and away games.

New ‘Smokey Grey’ Uniform for 2026

Tennessee baseball will have a new ‘smokey grey’ uniform for the 2026 season as the program unveiled the new concept Monday evening on social media.

The uniform option is still considered a ‘smokey grey’ but is lighter than the set Tennessee has worn in previous years.

‘Vols’ script is plastered across the chest in cursive font. The filling of the lettering is orange with a white stroke outline. The jersey number is displayed on the lower-left section of the front. A Nike checkmark is displayed on the top left of the uniform and a checkerboard state of Tennessee logo is on the left sleeve.

The pants are grey as well with a white stripe with orange stroke on the side.

Tennessee will wear this specific uniform on the road as it will mix in with the rotation of orange and black (dark mode) on occasion. All changes were reported by Volquest earlier this offseason.

As for the cream uniforms, it’s the new set the program received last year that were hardly worn. They are likely to take the cream tops that had the script ‘VOLS’ across the chest out of rotation. Pinstripes will still be worn mainly in the midweeks.

Tennessee checked in at No. 14 in the D1 Baseball poll as the publication released their starting points for the 2026 campaign last month. Tennessee has been ranked as high as No. 3 (Perfect Game) in the national preseason polls. The Vols were picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference.

Tennessee has reached five-straight super regionals in NCAA postseason action, topped with a national championship in 2024. Former skipper Tony Vitello resigned from his post in October to accept the managerial position with the San Francisco Giants – becoming the first sitting college head coach to make the jump to the majors. Josh Elander now heads the program.