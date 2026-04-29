Why Josh Elander started pitcher Cam Appenzeller against West Georgia on Tuesday

Cam Appenzeller has been one of Tennessee’s best and most important arms on the roster this season. On Tuesday, the freshman phenom made his first career start on the mound in Tennessee’s 13-0 midweek win over West Georgia.

“I thought it was just good to get him back in his routine starting. He’s a rare guy where he’s presently, but also a huge piece of our future as well,” Josh Elander said afterwards. “So, when it comes to development, I think it’s good to get him back out there.”

In just one inning of work – as Appenzeller will have some type of major role this weekend for the Vols in Kentucky – the rookie struck out two in a scoreless first. He allowed one hit and induced one groundout over 14 pitches with 13 strikes.

“I thought the breaking ball had a little bit more depth tonight,” the coach said. “Just let him go through that and getting a little feel-good outing, I thought, was important before he got up to Lexington.”

The southpaw has been ‘nails’ – as Elander and players say – for much for the campaign. Appenzeller entered the contest with a 5-1 record over 42 innings of 13 relief appearances with a 3.43 ERA, 47 strikeouts and 10 walks.

In SEC play, the rookie has compiled a 3-1 record and a 3.72 ERA over 29 innings in seven appearances with 44 strikeouts and 10 walks.

His last two outings, however, were not good. In 5.2 combined innings in relief outings against Ole Miss and Alabama, Appenzeller allowed 10 runs off 10 hits with four strikeouts and five walks.

“Just wanted to get him back out there and let him go through the normal day. Get him in the good routine,” Elander said. “He wants the ball. He’s a quiet kid, but he’s ultra-competitive. But he’s the one who came up to me with the idea was like he wanted to start today.”

Josh Elander indicated Tuesday night that he plans to make some kind of change to the starting rotation this weekend at Kentucky. Appenzeller is an obvious candidate to move into a starter role. Fellow reliever Brandon Arvidson is also a candidate and ha started games in the past.

The skipper would also choose to simply shuffle the order around with all three starting arms – Landon Mack, Tegan Kuhns and Evan Blanco – on extra rest.

Tennessee and Kentucky kickoff the three-game Southeastern Conference series on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET in Lexington. Saturday and Sunday’s games will begin at 2 and 1 p.m. ET, respectively, and all three will be streamed on the SEC Network+.