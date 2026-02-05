How weather has affected Tennessee baseball preseason under Josh Elander

The weather app is the most-used iPhone application for first-year Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander these days. Just four short months ago, that wasn’t necessarily his concern.

Moving up the ranks from associate head coach to head coach requires more responsibility. Elander now has to make decisions based on the day-to-day environments of East Tennessee – when to practice and when to keep the team indoors.

That’s been an everyday thing this preseason as Mother Nature has not agreed. Add it to the list to a bizarre Tennessee offseason.

“We’ve definitely had to deal with more cold here than we have (in the past),” Elander said on Thursday. “Usually, we’re pretty fortunate where it’s never really too cold or never really too hot. But we’re very fortunate to have great facilities.”

Freezing cold temperatures and two different snow systems have hung around the Knoxville area and much of the south for a little over two weeks. The Vols have countered with live reps inside the batting cages with pitchers throwing to hitters. This is due to the precautions that have been taken.

“We’re looking at the real feel of temp,” Elander continued. “We’ve been on track with pitch counts and everything we need. If that real feel temp is lower, obviously we’re going inside to keep those guys safe.”

Tennessee has gotten outside when it could. On Tuesday, the Vols practiced on the turf at Lindsey Nelson Stadium with some snow still visible on the warning track in the outfield. It was a shorter day – two innings of situational scrimmage – but the time was critical.

Almost three weeks ago, the team scrimmaged on back-to-back days, marking the first intrasquad action of preseason before the (outdoor) layoff.

This weekend, the annual preseason ‘Pizza Series’ will take place, or at least that’s the plan. Friday and Sunday look doable, but Saturday’s forecast calls for lower temperatures with the possibility of rain.

The final preseason intrasquad series is a chance to walk through what the first weekend series of the regular season could look like. Oftentimes, the three starting pitchers for the season-opening weekend will pitch that Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But as always, nothing is ever set in stone.

“We put a big point of emphasis on this weekend coming up, make it a big competitive series for the guys and we’ve got some head-to-head competition going,” the coach said. “Regardless of how we go opening weekend just looking at it over the years, the rotation is never the same the first weekend as is the middle or then obviously the end of the year as well.

“So, that competition will continue throughout the entire year, but confident we’ll be able to match them up. We’ll see what’s best for the team next weekend.”

At the end of the day, Elander has preached about making the most of each day.

“We can look at it one way, where we can make excuses. We’re not getting outside enough,” Elander said. “What our guys have done is really getting after it in the indoor and it’s going to be a little chilly today, and we’ll get outside. We want to get on the field as much as we can as we get a little bit closer to opening day.”

Though unintentional, the weather altering schedule of preseason further shows that players can only control what they can control. With preseason rounding to a close, those individual battles aren’t going anywhere. Rain, snow or sunshine, the best player will play.

“I’ve told them very simply, like, ‘hey, force us to put you in there,’” Elander concluded. “I think our guys have taken advantage of that, and they’re competing well.”