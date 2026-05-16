Everything Josh Elander said on Tennessee baseball’s series win over Oklahoma

Tennessee chipped away offensively but a six-run first inning for Oklahoma was too much as the Sooners held on for the 12-9 win Saturday for the regular season finale from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

The Vols (37-19, 15-15 SEC) locked up the series win earlier in the day was a Friday suspended Game 2 was completed Saturday afternoon in 9-4 fashion. Tennessee topped Oklahoma (32-20, 14-16 SEC) 9-7 I Game 1 on Thursday.

With the Game 2 win to begin the day, UT (37-18, 15-14 SEC) was above .500 in Southeastern Conference play for just the second time this season and the first since taking the conference slate opener at Georgia on March 13. The Vols finish the regular season with three series wins in their last four weekends.

This is the first time the Vols have had a .500 record or better in SEC play in six straight seasons since the league went to 30 conference games. It is the second time in program history. Program record is nine (1968-76).

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander spoke briefly following the Vols series win over Oklahoma on Saturday in Oklahoma City. Video and a written transcript available.

On Evan Blanco’s start in Game 2 of the series and how he bounced back from a rough start…

“He’s been great the last two starts. Not the first inning out of the gate, but just to be able to settle in and continue to fill up the strike zone. With the limitations we have with the ‘pen (bullpen), we need length from those starters. So, great job by him just calming down a little bit, continuing to throw strikes. I thought he competed as well, just to get all the way almost to 100 pitches and do what he did. And as we were fighting lightning, was going into some decision-making. He continues to deliver for us when we need it.”

On adding to the lead after Game 2 resumed to give Brandon Arvidson some cushion…

“It’s huge and that’s the thing we’ve been able to do a good amount of times in these games that we’ve won late. Give our pitchers some more breathing room. So, not trying to do too much, staying in the middle of the field, guys putting together quality at-bats. And then, taking advantage of mistakes that the defense will make. So, really good job by our guys to get that second game done.”

On the offense and battling to get back in game 3 after a tough first inning…

“I thought offense was incredibly resilient. That would have been one of them easy to lay down and to get out of hand really quickly. But essentially, on defense and pitching, you can take those first two innings and throw them in the trash. It’s too many free 90s and not attacking the strike zone. It’s one thing if they’re pelting balls left and right, but we’ve just got to be a little bit better competing over the white. And I thought some of the guys did a good job. I mean, (Bo) Rudy throwing strikes there at the end, that was good to see. (Will) Haas continues to get better and better. So, we’re going to need a little bit more from that crew down the stretch.”

On what he takes from the series ahead of the SEC Tournament…

“Well, we played some close games. Got to see some really good arms, a really cool venue over here, but our guys just stayed in the fight— that’s what I wanted to see. And especially this last game right here, could have been super exciting, really just laid down, but I liked how they continued to compete and fight back there and get it within one swing there late. At any point, our guys, they need to have the confidence, regardless of what the score is, that they have ability to come back. And then some guys when they get on the mound just need a little bit better tempo, a little bit better pace, and those guys need to set the tone for us.”

On if there was anything in particular that he saw from the defensive struggles…

“Yeah, I think it’s kind of an outlier. I mean, Coach Kivett has done an amazing job with our defense. I know we’re in the top 5 in a lot of categories, and he’s done— we got some guys that are out of position moving around a little bit, and he’s done a great job with that crew. And again, we turned some really good double plays. Ariel had a couple today. Manny, a little banged up, so I had to play it safe with him today, but he played great. Henry has done more than good enough over there. So Levi made some great plays as well. But I know that’s an emphasis in our program is dominating the average play. Didn’t do that to our standard the entire weekend, but over the course of the year, those guys have been really good for us.”