Everything Josh Elander said on series opening Tennessee win over Mississippi State

Tennessee broke through with three runs in the eighth and followed Cam Appenzeller on the mound to secure the series opener on Friday over Mississippi State 6-5 from Dudy Noble Field.

With the game knotted at three runs in the sixth inning, Tennessee (22-12, 5-8 SEC) wasted a routine sacrifice fly by running into a 9-6 double play at second to end the inning. The Vols left the bases loaded in the seventh inning after a leadoff double by Manny Marin.

But Tennessee caught a break in the top of the eighth on a tailor-made double play ball that was botched by the Bulldogs. Levi Clark’s fielder’s choice plated the go-ahead run and the Vols took a 4-3 lead.

Freshman Cam Appenzeller (W, 5-0) earned the win for Tennessee after another stellar performance out of the Volunteer bullpen. The southpaw retired his first nine Bulldogs while logging the final five innings of the ballgame on the mound for the Vols.

Tyler Pitzer (L, 2-2) is charged with the loss for Mississippi State (26-8, 7-6 SEC) after allowing two runs in one-third of an inning of work out of the arm barn.

Garrett Wright tallied three hits, reached base four times and drove in one run. Henry Ford homered and recorded two hits and Levi Clark homered and drove in two runs.

The following is written transcript and video of the Josh Elander postgame press conference following Friday’s series opener for Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on the road.

Up Next: Tennessee and Mississippi State continue the three-game SEC series on Saturday for Game 2 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

On the three-run eighth inning…

“Just a really good job by guys not trying to do too much the Blaine comes up in maybe a bunt situation, but does a good job against a big fastball guy throwing up to 102 (mph), but (Jack Baurer) leaves a breaking ball and gets us on base and we’re able to do some things. Levi (Clark) doesn’t crush that one by any means but gives us a good 90-foot win down the line and we’re able to do some things on the bases right there. But that was a huge inning to give Appy some breathing room and just incredible poise by him down the stretch.”

On constantly having baserunners, what went right for the offense…

“I thought Chuck (Jeroloman) and our staff did a great job getting ready. Even with talking with Henry who has played with (MSU starting pitcher) Tomas (Valincius) before. Just what our approach will be? What is the pitch we’re attacking in this spot? And our guys were really able to execute. Henry crushed that one to left and Levi it was a good sign too. Just a lot of guys driving the ball low and in the middle of the field and taking some high percentage swings.”

On what he thought about Tennessee RHP Landon Mack’s start…

“I thought Mack was good. Just left a couple pitches up there late, at the bottom half (during) the second time through the order and tip of the cap. I think they kind of flipped through the outing where they were swinging and missing through the slider early, threw some good curveballs, but they were hunting some, and a couple were out and over the plate. But he gave us a chance to win the game. That’s what I told him when I went and got him. And Appy, of course, was amazing, but that’ll give Mack a little bit of a breather going into next week, but he’ll be right back out there again.”

On if it was Tennessee freshman LHP Cameron Appenzeller’s most impressive performance despite giving up his first couple runs of SEC play…

“I think so. It’s just amazing how there doesn’t seem to be an environment that’s going to make him flinch, and his ability to make adjustments — even walks a guy right there, and all of a sudden, boom, hits the reset and just starts slamming strikes again. But a lot of times, a guy hooks the ball out down the right-field line — it’s really not a bad pitch — (but) that can cause a mess, but his poise just to get back out there and keep attacking. It’s pretty special.”

On Tennessee junior Garrett Wright settling into the leadoff spot…

“Just taking good swings, not trying to do too much, and using the whole field. He drives a ball to left-center that almost goes out tonight, and staying to the baseball a little bit more. But he’s a guy that has so many winning qualities, and I think the more at bats he gets, and the more he plays in the SEC, the more he’s going to settle in.”