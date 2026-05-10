Four quick takes in Tennessee's 13-6 loss to Texas

For the second straight day, Tennessee overcame a rough start answering Texas’ four spot with a four spot of their own in the first inning. However, the Vols bats went quiet as Longhorn starter Rugar Riojas didn’t surrender a hit in 3.1 innings preventing Tennessee from putting any pressure on Texas. The lack of offense also didn’t help out a by committee pitching rotation that featured three freshman getting their most extensive work.

At the end of the day, the Vols couldn’t pull off the sweep but for the weekend Tennessee did exactly what they need to do in taking 2 of 3 from the Longhorns.

Here are four quick takes in the Vols’ Sunday 13-6 loss in their SEC home finale.

Have a day Reese Chapman

Reese Chapman certainly made the most of his final SEC game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Chapman tied the game in the first with a two out line drive grand slam that didn’t get 15 feet in air.

In the bottom of the sixth Chapman had a 12 pitch at bat where he fouled off 7 pitches before launching a bomb over the right field fence into the parking lot for his second home run of the day and RBI’s 5 and 6.

The six RBI’s are a season best for the senior who had 5 against Tennessee Tech back in March.

Chapman now has 32 career home runs as a Vol.

Two out damage was the difference

Tennessee starter Taylor Tracey got two quick outs in the first but then walked two. Following the two free passes he gave up a three run home run, followed by a solo shot and had Tennessee playing from behind before many fans got to their seats.

Texas padded their lead in the 6th with 5 runs with two outs.

Of Texas’ 13 runs, the Longhorns scored 9 runs with 2 outs.

On the job training

With Landon Mack off the bump for Sunday’s start due to arm soreness, Josh Elander turned to a trio of freshman. Tracey against his hometown team gave up 4 runs in the first. Tennessee answered with 4 in the bottom half of the frame.

Chandler Day had his longest outing his young career. Day got out of the first and threw three innings giving up 2 runs on 4 hits with 3 strikeouts. Day gave up two extra base hits, but on an afternoon where you were trying to piece 9 innings together on the mound and get help from your offense Day was decent eating up 3 innings and keeping you in the game.

Fellow freshman Will Haas worked 1.1 innings giving up a run on one hit.

It was by no means perfect, but with the game tied at 4-4 entering the second inning, Day and Haas kept it a manageable 3-0 game until the top of the 6th when it fell apart with two outs.

Big picture

When news broke on Saturday that Mack would not start, the challenge of winning on Sunday was going to be significant which is what made Saturday’s win to claim the series absolutely huge.

With two wins this weekend, Tennessee sits at 13 league wins and they are in a much better position for a regional birth as they head into next week’s regular season series finale at Oklahoma.

In the four SEC series wins — Alabama, Miss State and Texas are 12 games over .500. Missouri is last at 16 games under .500 in league play

In the five series losses Kentucky, LSU, Vandy, Ole Miss and Georgia. The five are a combined 1 game over .500, with Georgia 14 games over .500. Kentucky, LSU, Vandy and Ole Miss are 13 games under .500.

Tennessee has played their best against the better teams in the league which is why you give them a chance next weekend at Oklahoma.

Regardless of what happens next weekend, Tennessee answered the bell in their final weekend series at LNS against 4th ranked Texas in a much needed series win.