Everything Josh Elander said on Tennessee's 8-4 loss to Missouri  

Missouri scored in bunches to hold off some late rallies by Tennessee in the 8-4 win Friday night from Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the series opener.

The Tigers (16-6, 1-3 SEC) scored three runs in the third inning, two runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh off a total of 12 hits. The Vols (15-7, 1-3 SEC) plated one run in the fourth, two more in the sixth and another in the seventh.

In the three losses to Auburn last week, Missouri combined for five runs in the series off 17 hits.

Manny Marin extended his hit-streak to eight games for the Vols but his six-game multi-hit streak was snapped in the loss. Stone Lawless homered and tallied two hits. Blaine Brown also homered. The Vols left the bases loaded to end the game and stranded 11 in the contest.

Tegan Kuhns (L, 1-2) is charged with the loss after allowing three runs off six hits in just three innings of work in the start. JD Dohrmann (W, 2-1) picked up the win after tossing 4.2 inning of relief.

The following is a written transcript with video of the Josh Elander postgame press conference following Friday’s series opener between Tennessee and Missouri.

Up Next: The Vols and Tigers are back in action Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

What he saw from starting pitcher Tegan Kuhns…

“Just wasn’t crisp. I thought the pace was really the difference tonight. It just wasn’t, even between pitches and then getting to the plate, I mean, his time at the plates were 1.5, 1.6 (seconds). Wasn’t really giving Stone (Lawless) a chance, and for just whatever reason, it wasn’t crisp and that’s why we went to Fred (Brady Frederick) right away, because he just – the command kind of faltered a little bit. Not the usual Tegan we’re used to seeing.”

What changed for Tegan Kuhns from the first inning when he struck out the side to the second inning…

“Well, he was coming out pumping. It was 97-99 (miles per hour) and cutting it loose. Again (during) the course of the year, him and Reyn (pitching coach Josh Reynolds) need to get with that as they continue to get better in post. It’s you have to be able to throw five, six innings as a starter. We talked about all day in the building winning the starter battle, and we did not do that, but he’s going to need to make some adjustments going into this next outing.”

On the called third strike to Reese Chapman with the bases loaded in the third inning…

“Well, the coaching point, I thought he competed great. Fouling off a ton of pitches, that’s a quality at-bat by our standards. Gets to two strikes and continues to fire fastball, breaking ball and, again, not running on about doing some things. So again, everybody wants a hit right there, and we need to execute a little bit better, but I thought he did a good job of leaning on that pitcher – just didn’t get it all the way done. But there’s no almost in this league. You’ve got to find a way to get it done.”

On the play at third base in the third inning when Garrett Wright overslid the bag and the Missouri third baseman held the tag…

“It’s just a weird play. I thought the guy was going catch and throw across (to first base) right away, so Garrett was trying to stay out of the way to make sure that there was no interference there. So he had to come back on line, and when he went to slide, he just kind of slid right past the base, right, and again, you could argue that he pushed past them or whatever it may be, but just a tough one all around.

“But we need to try to stick that base right there, because that changes the entire inning if so.”

On what he wants to see differently from his offense when runners are on base…

“Execution, period. We talk about it, especially Friday night in this league, as good as the arms are, you may have one chance to get the starter. We were fortunate to have two, and we didn’t get it done either time.

“The guy did a good job of keeping us off the barrel or whatever it may be – we can talk about it – but at this point in the year, you either get it done or you don’t. And there’s no redos. So our guys need to execute a little bit better and calm down in those moments. I thought Reese (Chapman), if you look at his later at-bats in the game – talked to him at third base – he said, ‘Hey, I just slowed down.’ [Was] over-swinging a little bit. So, when the moment gets big, just slow down, execute, what is the plan, and how do they do that? But we need to do that a little bit better because you leave 10 guys on base, that’s not a formula for success.”

On why he went with Tyler Myatt to pinch-hit in the sixth…

“Well, the matchup. There were big splits difference on righty, lefty versus Dhormann. And he’s been working out some things, I believe he hit a change up or an offset pitch where he really fought to stay on it. And a ton of confidence with Ariel (Antigua) there, but with the split difference, I thought that was a turning point in the game where we really needed to drive it in. So, that was good to see because he’s had some tough ABs as of late, but he’s been working his tail off behind the scenes. Hopefully that’s a catalyst for what’s to come.”

On what makes Tyler Myatt good in pinch-hit opportunities with runners on…

“I think he’s just trying to execute, which is what we need in situational… early in the game or whatever it may be. But sometimes when you’re not sitting there thinking about starting all day, it’s, hey, it’s a mano a mano battle, and he’s been good at those moments. So, as we continue to figure out who wants to play second base, that’s a good sign he’s been able to come off the bench and have some success there.”

On how he wants the team to respond Saturday…

“We’re gonna see what we got. At this point, we won a game last Friday night but didn’t finish the weekend. They had it close, two-run game, had a chance to win it, but we’re going to find out what we got. This is a good test. We’re at home on our home turf. Our crowd was amazing tonight, and we need to perform better for them. This is an amazing facility that’s been built. But, Saturday at home, 6 o’clock, Lindsey Nelson Stadium, and then you got a quick turnaround on Sunday. So, we’ll find out what we got these next two days.”

On if Jay Abernathy’s at-bats were better tonight…

“I do. I do. He’s just been making a conscious effort. We talked earlier, he’s got to get on top of the baseball a little bit better. And even that play where we go first and third, we get the delay, get runners to second and third, which opens up the contact play. (He) Stings that ball just right to the guy. He’s trying to play his game. Tries to drop it in 40, which is a bunt to the pull side, which we’ve been working on a bunch. He’s had a little bit of ups and downs, but he’s as talented as anybody and we just need to let him get going. But he needs to play his game, because living up in the air with 30-40 degree launches is not Jay’s game.”

On if there was anything that turned Brady Frederick’s outing south…

“No, I don’t think so. I thought he did an amazing job. Tegan (Kuhns) gives up a lead off double, and talk about getting thrown right into a fire, and does an amazing job to get us out of that inning. Competing over the white, he gives up another ball up the middle, similar to the one in Georgia. It’s a ground ball, it’s just not in the right spot. Had a little bit of bad luck there, but Arv (Brandon Arvidson) did a good job.

I thought Brady, as long as he’s competing over the plate, he’ll give us a chance. And again, we got to limit some of those walks and execute better on offense. But we’ve seen some good things from Brady the last few times out there.”