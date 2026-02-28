Why Josh Elander isn't worried about Levi Clark's slow start for Tennessee

ARLINGTON, Texas — Levi Clark fell behind 1-2 in his ninth-inning at-bat Saturday.

Three pitches later, the Tennessee baseball first baseman returned to the dugout to high fives and a long line of teammates waiting to greet him after a pivotal sacrifice fly.

Vols coach Josh Elander highlighted that at-bat against Arizona State as he continues to be confident in Clark despite a slow start to his sophomore season.

“He is just a winner,” Elander said of sticking with Clark high in Tennessee lineup. “We have played 10 games now. I have seen Levi for two years — five years recruiting whatever it may be. It is an easy kid to bet on. You sleep good at night putting him there knowing he is going to get hot at some point. I am hoping — and I know — it is sooner rather than later.”

Clark had a double and a sacrifice fly in No. 20 Tennessee’s 5-3 win against Arizona State (8-3) at Globe Life Field.

Clark drove in a run to give Tennessee (7-3) a two-run lead in the ninth. He fell behind 1-2 against former Vols pitcher Derek Schafer before watching two balls. He lofted a full-count pitch to deep right to score Blaine Brown.

“I think a big assist goes to Levi Clark,” Elander said. “Facing a former Vol out there, grinding through an at-bat and finding a way to get that run in. I think that is a humongous run right there to let the guys settle in.”

Clark is hitting .167 this season after 10 games. He has three doubles and a homer among his six hits.

Elander voiced his confidence in the players in the lineup following UT’s 12-5 loss to No. 1 UCLA on Friday.

Vols third baseman Henry Ford said such confidence is huge for the players.

“It is a game of so much failure,” Ford said. “It is how you deal with that, how you bounce back and how you make adjustments. You are going to go through tough times. Everybody is going to struggle. When you have that confidence behind you, I think it helps you get out of it quicker. It helps you realize, I am good and I just have to keep working.”

