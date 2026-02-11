Lindsey Nelson Stadium Renovation Update: What is completed, what is to come
Lindsey Nelson Stadium’s renovation project is nearly completed with just three items left on the agenda to complete following the 2026 campaign. Volquest and other media members were given a preseason tour of the updated stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
Tennessee opens the 2026 season on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET with Nicholls being the first team to play in the renovated ballpark.
The biggest takeaway from the new phase of the renovation is the new capacity for the stadium, which was said to be 8,012. There’s some flexibility to potentially increase as the season comes along.
The third level features eight suites – all on the first base side – with the Rocky Top Club seating throughout. The renovation project has been on-going for multiple years and will be completely finished during the offseason of 2026. However, the majority of the work is completed with only three minor projects to complete.
Here is a detailed look at what has been new each year for fans during the Lindsey Nelson Stadium renovation project.
What’s NEW in the renovation project ahead of 2026 season
- NEW: Home plate entrance and plaza area, wider main concourse with more TVs and directional signage
- NEW: Third level suites and club space with a CLT roof. The roof is more sustainable and adds warmth.
- NEW: Additional chairback seats under a new mezzanine level connected to the seating bowl, as well as additional standing room only areas to further increase capacity for LNS
- NEW: Right field restrooms and concessions
- NEW: Left field Yee-Haw/Ol Smoky bar on main concourse
- NEW: Kitchen which will enhance the food offerings throughout Lindsey Nelson Stadium
- NEW: Team merchandise shop inside the main entrance
- NEW: Third base line restrooms, a mother’s room and concessions which will open around SEC play
- NEW: Multiple elevators
- NEW: Permanent, programmable LED and stadium lighting
- NEW: Turf field
- Fully completed mezzanine level with a new broadcast booth, radio booths, media work area and game operations booth
- Renovated concessions and restrooms on main concourse behind home plate
- MVP Room expansion – new restrooms, bar and food service area
- Stadium Capacity: 8,012
What’s left to accomplish in the renovation project in offseason
- The completion and beatification process of left field gate and plaza
- The completion and beatification process of expanding the coaches’ offices
- The completion and beatification process of new player’s entrance behind left field corner
What was completed in renovation project ahead of 2025 season
- 4 seat tabletop units (4Topps) along the right field line
- Additional chairback seats under a new mezzanine level
- Permanent net system
- Left field bar on main concourse (behind the current 4Topps section)
- Right field student section
- First Baseline restrooms
- New and expanded Tennessee bullpen
What was completed in renovation project ahead of 2024 season
- 900+ new, permanent seats along left field that replace the 546 temporary seats in this location.
- 120+ new, permanent premium field level seats along the first base line & 130 new, permanent premium field level seats along the third base line. These seats are as close to the action as a fan can be and are a larger, more comfortable seating option.
- Down the left field line 35+ New 4Topp tables will be added in a tiered seating section down the left field line to connect the third base line with the outfield porch area.
- Utility work along Pat Summitt Drive and along fraternity row continued throughout the 2024 season, to prepare for all future upper-level expansions for the 2025 season.