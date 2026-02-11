Lindsey Nelson Stadium Renovation Update: What is completed, what is to come

Lindsey Nelson Stadium’s renovation project is nearly completed with just three items left on the agenda to complete following the 2026 campaign. Volquest and other media members were given a preseason tour of the updated stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Tennessee opens the 2026 season on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET with Nicholls being the first team to play in the renovated ballpark.

The biggest takeaway from the new phase of the renovation is the new capacity for the stadium, which was said to be 8,012. There’s some flexibility to potentially increase as the season comes along.

The third level features eight suites – all on the first base side – with the Rocky Top Club seating throughout. The renovation project has been on-going for multiple years and will be completely finished during the offseason of 2026. However, the majority of the work is completed with only three minor projects to complete.

Here is a detailed look at what has been new each year for fans during the Lindsey Nelson Stadium renovation project.

What’s NEW in the renovation project ahead of 2026 season

NEW: Home plate entrance and plaza area, wider main concourse with more TVs and directional signage

NEW: Third level suites and club space with a CLT roof. The roof is more sustainable and adds warmth.

NEW: Additional chairback seats under a new mezzanine level connected to the seating bowl, as well as additional standing room only areas to further increase capacity for LNS

NEW: Right field restrooms and concessions

NEW: Left field Yee-Haw/Ol Smoky bar on main concourse

NEW: Kitchen which will enhance the food offerings throughout Lindsey Nelson Stadium

NEW: Team merchandise shop inside the main entrance

NEW: Third base line restrooms, a mother’s room and concessions which will open around SEC play

NEW: Multiple elevators

NEW: Permanent, programmable LED and stadium lighting

NEW: Turf field

Fully completed mezzanine level with a new broadcast booth, radio booths, media work area and game operations booth

Renovated concessions and restrooms on main concourse behind home plate

MVP Room expansion – new restrooms, bar and food service area

Stadium Capacity: 8,012

What’s left to accomplish in the renovation project in offseason

The completion and beatification process of left field gate and plaza

The completion and beatification process of expanding the coaches’ offices

The completion and beatification process of new player’s entrance behind left field corner

What was completed in renovation project ahead of 2025 season

4 seat tabletop units (4Topps) along the right field line

Additional chairback seats under a new mezzanine level

Permanent net system

Left field bar on main concourse (behind the current 4Topps section)

Right field student section

First Baseline restrooms

New and expanded Tennessee bullpen

What was completed in renovation project ahead of 2024 season