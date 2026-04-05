Josh Elander explains ninth-inning defense in Tennessee baseball's loss to LSU

Jake Brown did what Tennessee baseball expected in the ninth inning.

The LSU two-hole hitter hit a ground ball to second base like he had done repeatedly in the three-game series. But it didn’t end with the game-ending out the Vols needed.

Vols second baseman Jay Abernathy sprinted in from playing into right field in a shift. He tried a glove flip to shortstop Manny Marin, who got to the base at the same time as LSU’s Chris Stanfield and couldn’t make the play.

“Just a game of inches and finish and weren’t able to make that play,” Vols coach Josh Elander said.

Brown’s RBI infield single tied the game with two outs in the ninth of a game Tennessee (20-12, 4-8 SEC) eventually lost 16-6 in 12 innings to the Tigers (22-11, 6-6) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Elander explained Tennessee’s defensive alignment was based on the results of the prior games. Brown had come up eight times between Saturday and Sunday before his ninth-inning AB. He grounded out to second base five times, including in all four at-bats Saturday. He had a groundout to first and a fly out to right in Sunday’s game along with a fly out to center, which was pulled toward right-center.

The Vols played him heavily to pull expecting Brown would hit a grounder to the right side like he had six times in his past eight at-bats.

“Just a guy that has hit a lot of ground balls to the right side right there,” Elander said. “Trust those guys that move our guys defensively to where they’re at. … We are in a position over the long term where he hit a lot of ground balls to our second baseman this weekend and he was standing right there.”

The “he” Elander is referring to is Abernathy, who got the ground ball the Vols believed Abernathy would get with Brown up. He had to go a long way to make the play, but did so well and made a glove flip to second. Marin appeared to start the play by going for the ball before adjusting his path toward the base, which led to a delayed arrival. He got there at the same time as Stanfield and the ball hit off his glove then rolled across the infield.

“Just a good piece of hitting by him staying to the baseball,” Elander said. “Good job by their runner to get to second base.”

Reliever Brandon Arvidson got Brown into an 0-2 count before a breaking ball down was the first ball. Brown hit the next pitch on the ground, which would have ended the game and won the series for Tennessee had it made the play.

Instead, the game went the way that so many others have this season for the Vols.

Arvidson got Tennessee out of the top of the ninth inning after striking out Edward Yamin IV with the bases loaded. The Vols escaped a spot in the 10th then fell behind in the 11th on a Cade Arrambide solo homer, his third homer of the game. They tied it in the bottom of the inning with some small ball. Blaine Brown singled and Trent Grindlinger bunted him over. Brown moved to third on a wild pitch before Levi Clark lofted a sacrifice fly to the wall in center field.

Tennessee gave up 10 runs in the 12th, which unraveled as soon as it started when Brayden Krenzel hit the first batter he saw. Chandler Day gave up two hits before Nic Abraham allowed a flurry of LSU runs, including an Arrambide grand slam for his fourth homer. Sawyer Deering didn’t fare any better.

The Tigers scored 10 runs on seven hits in the inning.