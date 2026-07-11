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Tennessee baseball MLB Draft tracker: Where Vols, signees have been picked in 2026 draft

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Mike Wilson@ByMikeWilson
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Josh Elander | Tennessee Athletics
Josh Elander | Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee baseball is heading into a draft with another expected first-round pick and a long list of potential picks between the roster, signing class and portal commitments.

The 2026 MLB Draft starts with Rounds 1-4 on Saturday (1 p.m. ET). Rounds 5-20 are on Sunday (11:30 a.m. ET).

Television coverage of the MLB Draft can be found on the MLB Network and MLB.com. The first 10 picks of the first round will also air on NBC.

This will be updated as players and commits are picked.

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