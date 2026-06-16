Which Tennessee players and signees were invited to the 2026 MLB Draft Combine

Four Tennessee baseball players and 11 signees from the 2026 recruiting class received invitations to the 2026 MLB Draft Combine.

Pitchers Tegan Kuhns and Bo Rhudy received invitations as did third baseman Henry Ford and catcher/outfielder Garrett Wright.

Outfielder Trevor Condon, outfielder AJ Curry, shortstop Jack Dugan, catcher Sean Dunlap, right-handed pitcher Gannon Grant, left-handed pitcher/outfielder Jared Grindlinger, right-handed pitcher/shortstop Cole Koeninger, right-handed pitcher Kaiden McCarthy, right-handed pitcher Gary Morse, right-handed pitcher Tyler Putnam and right-handed pitcher Shawn Sullivan are the Tennessee signees invited.

MLB announced the list of 334 attendees on Monday. It includes 194 draft-eligible college players and 140 high-school prospects. The potential attendees include 192 of MLB’s Top 200 draft prospects.

The combine will take place June 23-26 at Chase Field in Phoenix. MLB Network will carry exclusive coverage of the MLB Combine, beginning at noon EST on June 23.

The 2026 MLB Draft will be July 11-12 in Philadelphia.

Four Tennessee baseball players invited to MLB Draft combine

Kuhns appears primed to give Tennessee a first-round draft pick for the fifth straight season.

Kuhns is the No. 24 prospect in the MLB Draft, according to MLB.com. Ford is No. 144 and Wright is No. 188.

The righty went 5-5 with a 3.56 ERA as a sophomore in 15 games with 14 starts. He struck out 106 and walked 16 in 81 innings. Kuhns struck out a career-best 15 in seven innings against Texas on May 8. He also had sterling starts against Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Alabama. He threw a complete-game shutout against Alabama, striking out 10 in eight innings.

Ford hit .293 with a team-leading 20 homers and 57 RBIs after transferring from Virginia.

Wright led Tennessee with a .348 batting average and a .439 on-base percentage. He hit nine homers and was hit by 19 pitches.

Rhudy had a 3.38 ERA in 23 games. He struck out 41 and walked six in 32 innings after transferring from Kennesaw State.

Tennessee has other players who could be drafted, including utility Blake Grimmer. Grimmer hit .283 with 13 homers and 36 RBIs. Manny Marin is a potential draft pick, but has entered the transfer portal.

Eleven Tennessee recruits invited to MLB Draft combine

Tennessee has one of the best recruiting classes in the nation and it is laden with potential draft picks.

Grindlinger and Condon are the most widely believed to be selected and are potential first-round picks. Grindlinger is the No. 5 prospect in the 2026 class, according to Perfect Game, after he reclassified from the 2027 class. Condon is ranked No. 21.

UT has signed 19 players in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 3 nationally according to Perfect Game.

Koeninger is the No. 14 prospect in Perfect Game’s rankings. The other top-100 prospects in the class who were invited to the combine are Curry (No. 40), Dunlap (No. 41), McCarthy (No. 44), Sullivan (No. 79), Morse (No. 92), Putman (No. 141) and Dugan (No. 181).

Shortstop Jaxson Wood (No. 59) is the highest-ranked recruit to not receive an invite.