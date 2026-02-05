Tennessee Baseball nets trio of preseason All-SEC selections ahead of 2026 campaign

Tennessee baseball boasted three preseason All-Southeastern Conference selections ahead of the 2026 campaign, the league announced Thursday morning.

Transfer Henry Ford and right-handed pitcher Brandon Arvidson were highlighted on the first team while Levi Clark was appointed to the second team. Ford was listed as an outfielder, Arvidson as a relief pitcher and Clark as a first baseman.

Ford transferred in from Virginia and could be Tennessee’s everyday third baseman in 2026 – a position he has played just two games in college. The junior has extensive experience in the outfield and at first base.

In 2025, Ford registered a .362 average with 11 home runs, 46 RBI, nine doubles and 42 runs scored across 50 games played with Virginia. following a 17-homer, 69-RBI rookie campaign . He primarily played first base as a freshman before shifting more towards the outfield as a sophomore. In total, Ford played in 74 games at first base and 34 games in the outfield while at Virginia in two seasons. Ford was named second-team All-ACC following the 2025 campaign as an outfielder and a Freshman All-American in 2024.

Arvidson, a southpaw, managed a 2-0 record and 4.19 ERA across 38.2 innings pitched with 70 strikeouts and 22 walks in 30 games last year. Opponents tallied just a .196 batting average against him as he allowed only eight extra base hits all season. The lefty hit his stride in postseason play for the Vols, throwing a career-high 5.1 innings of relief against Texas in the Southeastern Conference Tournament and striking out a career-best 12 against Wake Forest in the Knoxville Regional.

The veteran could be used in a variety of roles this year for new pitching coach Josh Reynolds and that includes starting games.

Clark projects to be Tennessee’s starting first baseman this spring but will see some time behind the plate as well. The highly-touted recruit had several moments as a true freshman in the Tennessee order, logging designated hitter reps for much of the campaign. In 51 games last year, Clark hit for a .289 average across 128 at-bats with 10 home runs, 34 RBI and 39 walks.

Tennessee was picked to finish sixth in the conference by the league coaches. Opening Day is eight days away when the Vols welcome Nicholls to Lindsey Nelson stadium on February 13.

Preseason Accolades for Vols

INF/OF Henry Ford: First Team All-American (Perfect Game), Third Team All-American (D1 Baseball), First Team All-SEC (OF)

RHP Brady Frederick: Third Team All-American (Perfect Game, D1 Baseball)

RHP Tegan Kuhns: Second Team All-American (Baseball America)

OF/LHP Blaine Brown: Second Team All-American (Baseball America)

RHP Brandon Arvidson: First Team All-SEC (RP)

1B/C: Levi Clark: Second Team All-SEC (1B)