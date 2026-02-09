LOOK: Tennessee baseball unveils new smokey grey uniforms for 2026

Tennessee baseball will have a new ‘smokey grey’ uniform for the 2026 season as the program unveiled the new concept Monday evening on social media. The Vols begin the new campaign on Friday with Nicholls at the newly renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The uniform option is still considered a ‘smokey grey’ but is lighter than the set Tennessee has worn in previous years.

Smokey Grey has entered the chat…👀 pic.twitter.com/rmli0AAHgL — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) February 9, 2026

‘Vols’ script is plastered across the chest in cursive font. The filling of the lettering is orange with a white stroke outline. The jersey number is displayed on the lower-left section of the front. A Nike checkmark is displayed on the top left of the uniform and a checkerboard state of Tennessee logo is on the left sleeve.

The pants are grey as well with a white stripe with orange stroke on the side.

Tennessee will wear this specific uniform on the road as it will mix in with the rotation of orange and black (dark mode) on occasion. Watch for the Vols to wear white (Friday), orange (Saturday) and cream (Sunday) at home with some dark mode mixed in for big series. Tennessee will unveil a couple of more uniform tweaks later in the week, such as names on the backs of two specific jerseys. All changes were reported by Volquest earlier this offseason.

As for the cream uniforms, it’s the new set the program received last year that were hardly worn. They are likely to take the cream tops that had the script ‘VOLS’ across the chest out of rotation. Pinstripes will still be worn mainly in the midweeks.

Tennessee checked in at No. 14 in the D1 Baseball poll as the publication released their starting points for the 2026 campaign last month. Tennessee has been ranked as high as No. 3 (Perfect Game) in the national preseason polls. The Vols were picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference.

Tennessee has reached five-straight super regionals in NCAA postseason action, topped with a national championship in 2024. Former skipper Tony Vitello resigned from his post in October to accept the managerial position with the San Francisco Giants – becoming the first sitting college head coach to make the jump to the majors. Josh Elander now heads the program.