Why Tennessee baseball and Oklahoma are playing in Oklahoma City

Tennessee baseball will conclude the regular season on the road against Oklahoma, but the three-game Southeastern Conference series won’t be played in Normon.

The series will be played in Oklahoma City at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, home of the Oklahoma City Comets. The Comets are the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There was no sudden change here. The series was always planned to be played in Oklahoma City when the schedules were put together for each SEC program this season. All three contests will be considered road games for the Volunteers.

“Oklahoma Athletics and the Oklahoma City Comets have long had a great working relationship, dating back to Bedlam games and Big 12 tournaments at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark,” Sooners Deputy Athletics Director, Oklahoma Athletics & Baseball Sport Administrator said in a joint statement Wednesday. “The opportunity presented itself in the offseason for us to play a Southeastern Conference series in Oklahoma City this season and we were thrilled to showcase the SEC in OKC and give more fans the opportunity to see our program.

“It will be an enjoyable weekend for both teams, and gives two great baseball programs the chance to play in front of a large crowd in a Triple-A ballpark.”

Oklahoma (31-18, 13-14 SEC) is coming off a series loss to Arkansas and is tied with Tennessee for 10th place in the SEC standings. The Sooners own series wins in SEC play over Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt and Missouri. Oklahoma has lost series in conference play to Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Arkansas.

Oklahoma has lost three-straight SEC series while Tennessee has won two of the last three.

Landon Mack ‘questionable’ on Tennessee baseball availability report

Tennessee pitcher Landon Mack is listed as ‘questionable’ on the Wednesday SEC Availability Report ahead of the final regular season series against Oklahoma in Oklahoma City this weekend.

Josh Elander said the sophomore is day-to-day with general arm soreness following Tuesday’s 11-1 midweek win over Belmont.

The Vols and Sooners begin the three-game series on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, home of the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Mack missed his start against Texas on Sunday due the soreness, but is working toward a return, although Elander did not have any “major updates” on Mack on Tuesday.

“He has been moving around, which is a good sign,” Elander said. “He has been playing catch. Him and I just talked in the dugout pregame briefly after I got done throwing BP. It will be a day-to-day deal. No major updates. We are never going to put him a position unless he is 100% convicted and ready to go. It’ll be a day-to-day thing from here on out.”

Mack is 4-4 with a 4.67 ERA in 12 starts. He has struck out 77 in 61.2 innings with a team-high 25 walks.