Tennessee baseball vs Oklahoma in weather delay Friday in Oklahoma City

Tennessee baseball‘s game against Oklahoma is in a weather delay in Oklahoma City due to lightning in the area.

The delay started at 9:48 p.m. ET and will last 30 minutes. The delay will reset each time there is lightning within an 8-mile radius.

The Vols led 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning at the time of the delay at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Pitcher Will Haas had retired the first batter he faced then hit Cameron Johnson with a pitch before the game entered the delay.

Pitcher Evan Blanco gave up three early runs before the Vols posted four runs in the third inning to take the lead. Trent Grindlinger had a two-run single to put the Vols ahead 4-3.

The Vols and Sooners are slated to play the series finale at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

Tennessee won the opener 9-7 on Thursday behind homers from Levi Clark and Henry Ford paired with a competitive start from Tegan Kuhns. Bo Rhudy got the four-out save.

Kuhns allowed five runs on 12 hits and two walks, but battled through five innings and left with the Vols leading the game.

Tennessee was outhit 17-7 in the opener, but made its hits count. Six of the hits drove in runs, including the pair of homers. Blake Grimmer and Reese Chapman had RBI doubles. Blaine Brown and Manny Marin both had RBI singles. Marin’s provided an insurance run in the top of the ninth.