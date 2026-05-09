Tennessee baseball pitcher Landon Mack scratched from Sunday start vs. Texas Longhorns

Tennessee baseball will have a lineup change on the mound heading into Sunday’s Game 3 against No. 4 Texas. Projected starter Landon Mack has been scratched from the scheduled start. Mack will be listed as ‘OUT’ on the injury report Saturday afternoon, a source told Volquest.

Sunday’s starting pitcher for Tennessee baseball in the series finale is currently unknown. Senior lefty Evan Blanco will make the start on Saturday for the Vols in Game 2.

Tennessee took the series opener Friday night, downing Texas 5-1 on a record-setting night for starter Tegan Kuhns. The sophomore right-handed pitcher struck out 15 batters and walked one in the seven innings shutout start.

Landon Mack with a bounce back start against Kentucky

Mack has had an up and down past month, including earning wins on the road against Mississippi State and Kentucky, but also dropping games at home against Alabama and Ole Miss.

Mack had been Tennessee’s Friday starter for most of the conference slate. That changed last weekend when the Vols opted to make a shift and moved the righty into the Sunday spot at Kentucky. He delivered with six innings of work, all while punching out six batters, en route to his fourth win of the season.

The bump back to Sunday allowed Mack to go to work on finding a plan to end his tough skid, and he was able to do just that.

“Working tirelessly with (Josh) Elander and Reyn (Josh Reynolds). It was kind of like a mental thing. It can degrade your confidence a little bit when stuff like that happens,” Mack admitted to Volquest. “So, just kind of getting back to basics, working with using the things that work and keeping the game simple.”

From spending time in the film room, Mack felt as if he had been tipping his hand with pitches, and he made the necessary adjustments.

“Altering my delivery through the windup in the stretch just a little bit to try to hide the ball a little bit better. Prevent anyone from any other perspective than the batter’s box to maybe pick up what I’m throwing. Just kind of closing off the glove and keeping it tight to the body.”

Mack got his confidence back and it showed with his performance.

“I was just out there being myself and was able to do it last weekend,” Mack reflected. “I sometimes struggle with getting hung up on things. So, we worked really hard on just kind of clearing the mind and being Landon Mack again.”



