Josh Elander announces Tennessee baseball starting rotation to open season

Tegan Kuhns, Landon Mack and Evan Blanco will open the season as the Tennessee baseball weekend pitching rotation, coach Josh Elander announced Monday.

Kuhns was a heralded recruit in the 2024 class and was in the rotation as a freshman. He started 10 games in 15 appearances with mixed results. He went 2-4 with a 5.40 ERA, striking out 40 and walking 16 in 36.2 innings.

“I think he has just made a jump,” Elander said.

The sophomore followed that with an impressive summer in the Cape Cod League.

Mack had an elite strikeout to walk ratio, ringing up 70 while walking 17 in 80⅓ innings at Rutgers. Blanco brings a ton of experience. He pitched in 56 games with 26 starts at Virginia, including being the Friday night starter in 2024.

“Landon, when I think of him, there is some Chase Dollander,” Elander said. “Just even some similarities in the delivery, but the compete factor is about as good as it gets and the stuff is just gross to be honest. It’s really good stuff.”

This story will be updated.