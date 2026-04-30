Tennessee baseball shuffles order of starting rotation for Kentucky series

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander, pitching coach Josh Reynolds and staff are making more changes to the starting rotation ahead of this weekend’s Southeastern Conference series at Kentucky.

The Vols will start right-hander Tegan Kuhns in Game 1 on Friday and lefty Evan Blanco in Game 2 on Saturday – moving both pitchers one spot up in the rotation order. Tennessee will start Landon Mack on Sunday in the series finale, the coach said on The Sports Animal Thursday morning.

Kuhns, a sophomore, opened the season as the Friday night starter for Tennessee. He pitched out of the bullpen for one series at Vanderbilt and has been back in the starting rotation as the Game 2 starter for the past month. He’s been electric.

The reigning SEC Pitcher of the Week tossed all eight innings (career-high) on a career-most 98 pitches last weekend in a win over Alabama. Kuhns dazzled in the shutout appearance with nine strikeouts while issuing only one walk and three hits.

For the year, Kuhns logs a 3-3 record with a 2.90 ERA over 59 innings in 11 appearances with 10 starts. The sophomore has struck out 73 batters, walked 11 and opponents are hitting just .221 against him. Over seven SEC appearances (six starts), Kuhns is 2-2 with a 2.78 ERA across 35.2 innings pitched with 44 strikeouts and seven walks.

Blanco has been Tennessee’s most consistent starter this year, logging all 11 starts in the Game 3 weekend role. The senior southpaw is 5-2 on the year with a 3.84 ERA over a team-high 61 innings pitched with a team-high 75 strikeouts and 20 walks.

In seven SEC starts, Blanco is 4-0 with a 4.35 ERA over 41 pitches with 44 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Landon Mack opened the season as the No. 2 starter for the Vols but has pitched in series openers his past four outings. The righty has struggled in SEC play with a 6.82 ERA and has been hit hard over his last three starts, allowing 14 runs of 17 hits with six walks and four hit batters across 11.2 innings pitched.

Tennessee plays a three-game conference series at Kentucky this weekend before wrapping up the regular season at home against No. 3 Texas from May 8-10 and on the road at Oklahoma (in Oklahoma City) from May 14-16.

The Vols and Wildcats begin play on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET and the entire weekend series will be streamed on the SEC Network+.