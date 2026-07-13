Tracking Tennessee baseball signees, portal commits who have withdrawn from MLB Draft

Tracking the players who have decided to play for Tennessee baseball next season, turning down either the MLB Draft or undrafted free agent deals:

INF/RHP Michael Teasley

Oak Ridge star Michael Teasley announced on Instagram following the fourth round on Saturday night that he was pulling out of the draft and coming to Tennessee to begin his collegiate career.

Teasley was a standout on the mound and at third base for Oak Ridge and was considered the No. 151 recruit in the 2026 class, per Perfect Game. Teasley was rated as the No. 8 third baseman in the recruiting class and the No. 9 player in the state of Tennessee.

Teasley was not ranked as a top draft prospect by MLB.com, Baseball America, ESPN or Perfect Game.

RHP Shawn Sullivan

Shawn Sullivan is coming to play for Tennessee baseball, he told Volquest on Sunday.

The Vols right-handed pitcher signee was ranked as the No. 132 prospect in the draft, according to MLB.com.

The right-handed pitcher from Ohio is the No. 77 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Perfect Game. He was the No. 2 prospect from Ohio and the state’s top right-handed pitcher.

RHP Gannon Grant

Gannon Grant will pitch for Tennessee baseball and turn down the MLB Draft, he told Volquest on Sunday.

The Tennessee baseball signee was ranked as the No. 125 prospect in the draft by ESPN, while MLB.com tabbed the right-handed pitcher as the No. 212 prospect.

Grant is the No. 3 player from Indiana in the 2026 class, according to Perfect Game. He ranked No. 77 nationally and the No. 16 right-handed pitcher.

He informed Volquest of his decision to play for the Vols during the ninth round. Grant will be a draft-eligible sophomore in 2028.

C Sean Dunlap

Sean Dunlap will play for Tennessee baseball, he told Volquest on Sunday.

Dunlap was ranked as the No. 49 prospect in the draft by ESPN and the No. 124 draft prospect by MLB.com.

Dunlap, the top-ranked high school prospect from Indiana according to Perfect Game, was the lone catcher in UT’s signing class. Perfect Game tabbed Dunlap as the No. 2 high school catcher and No. 38 recruit nationally.

Dunlap making it through the draft and coming to campus makes it three straight seasons in which the Vols had a major win with a catcher in the draft. Levi Clark got to UT from the 2024 class and Trent Grindlinger did likewise in the 2025 class.

RHP Gary Morse

Gary Morse will play for Tennessee baseball, he told Volquest on Sunday.

The Vols right-handed pitcher signee was ranked as the No. 98 prospect in the draft by ESPN and the No. 141 draft prospect by MLB.com. Morse, a standout from Orange Lutheran High School in Bellflower, Calif., is one of eight right-handed pitchers in the Tennessee 2026 signing class.

Morse, the fourth-ranked high school right-handed pitching recruit out of California, stands in at 6-foot-8 and was expected to have a high signing number for the draft. Perfect Game tabbed Morse as the No. 25 high school right-handed pitcher and No. 94 recruit nationally.

OF AJ Curry

Tennessee baseball 2026 signee AJ Curry will play at Tennessee next spring, turning down the MLB Draft, he told Volquest on Sunday. He was one of 11 Tennessee baseball signees who received invitations to the 2026 MLB Draft Combine.

Curry is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound outfielder who is ranked No. 48 in the recruiting cycle by Perfect Game. He’s Tennessee’s fifth-highest ranked signee in the class and from San Diego where he attended University City.

He was the No. 279 draft prospect entering the weekend according to Baseball America. The first baseman and outfielder was tabbed the No. 155 draft prospect by Perfect Game and the No. 180 by ESPN.

RHP/SS Cole Koeninger

Cole Koeninger will play for Tennessee baseball, he told Volquest on Sunday. The highly regarded two-way player and top-20 prospect plans to move to Knoxville on Monday.

“I’m extremely excited to be a Vol,” Koeninger said.

Koeninger was ranked as the No. 107 prospect in the draft by ESPN and the No. 99 draft prospect by MLB.com. He is a standout right-handed pitcher and also a star shortstop.

Koeninger, the second-ranked high school prospect from Texas according to Perfect Game, is the No. 7 high school shortstop and No. 17 recruit nationally in the 2026 class.

SS Jack Dugan

Jack Dugan will play for Tennessee baseball, he told Volquest on Sunday.

The Tennessee baseball shortstop signee was ranked as the No. 109 prospect in the draft by ESPN and the No. 106 draft prospect by MLB.com. Dugan, a standout from Lipscomb Academy, is one of four middle infield signees in the Tennessee 2026 class. He was considered a fast-rising draft prospect this spring.

Dugan, the No. 11 high school prospect from Tennessee, would be draft eligible as a sophomore if he were to make it to Tennessee. Perfect Game tabbed Dugan as the No. 52 high school shortstop and No. 186 recruit nationally.

RHP Hayden Simmerson

Hayden Simmerson will play for Tennessee baseball following the MLB Draft, he told Volquest on Sunday. He was not drafted in the MLB Draft and opted to attend UT instead of pursuing undrafted free agent deals.

Simmerson was 1-2 with four saves and a 3.62 ERA at Clemson in 2026. He struck out 46 and walked 11 in 32.1 innings across 19 appearances. Opponents hit only .158 against Simmerson, who posted a 0.90 WHIP.

The 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher spent two seasons at Catawba prior to transferring to Clemson. He was a two-time all-conference choice, a Division II All-American in 2025 and the conference freshman of the year in 2024. He had 23 saves with a 3.48 ERA in two seasons, striking out 146 in 126.2 innings in 57 appearances. He has 17 saves in his sophomore season at Catawba.

OF Andrew Duncan (Wright State transfer)

Andrew Duncan will play for Tennessee baseball next season after turning down the Pittsburgh Pirates, who drafted him in the 19th round on Sunday with the 558th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

He’s an outfielder who entered the transfer portal in June and committed to the Vols from Wright State. Duncan is a rising senior who began his career at Florida State before transferring to Tallahassee State College prior to Wright State.

Duncan hit .367/.436/.577 in his first season at Wright State, earning first-team All-Horizon League honors. He had six homers, eight triples and 11 doubles.

INF Travis Sanders (Baylor transfer)

Travis Sanders will play for Tennessee baseball in 2027. He will not pursue an undrafted free agent deals after going undrafted in the 2026 MLB Draft. He had a great two-season run at Baylor after beginning his college career with Texas Tech for the 2023-2024 seasons.

Sanders was named second team All-Big 12 as a redshirt junior in 2026 after posting a .369 average, .458 on-base percentage and 24 stolen bases to lead the team in each category. The shortstop and leadoff hitter slugged nine home runs, drove in 44 and hit 15 doubles. He struck out 64 times and walked 35 times.

RHP Parker Detmers (Louisville transfer)

Parker Detmers went 3-2 with a 5.71 ERA in two seasons at Louisville. The right-handed pitcher struck out 32 and walked 18 in 34.2 innings.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound pitcher missed the 2026 season after having Tommy John surgery during his sophomore season in 2025. He opened the season at Louisville’s Saturday starter on a team that reached the College World Series. He was 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA in four starts, striking out 15 and walking four in 16 innings.

LHP Ricky Ojeda (UC Irvine transfer)

Ricky Ojeda is left-handed pitcher who entered the transfer portal in June and committed to Tennessee baseball from UC Irvine. He was draft eligible but was not selected and will pitch for the Vols. He logged a 3.60 ERA in 72 appearances with nine starts in three seasons.

Ojeda entered the draft as the No. 243 draft prospect by MLB.com. The pitcher was considered the No. 260 draft prospect by Baseball America and the No. 254 draft prospect by Perfect Game.

The lefty struck out 219 in 180 innings with 74 walks in three seasons. Ojeda posted 3.77 ERA with 62 strikeouts to 20 walks in 62 innings in 2026. He pitched in 18 games with seven starts with a 3-3 record. opponents tallied a .228 batting average against him. Ojeda was named All-Big west Honorable Mention in 2026.