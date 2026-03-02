Where Tennessee ranks in national polls following weekend in Arlington

Tennessee moved up one spot in the D1 Baseball poll this week while staying the same in the Baseball America and USA TODAY Coaches polls. The Volunteers dropped four spots in the Perfect Game poll.

Tennessee went 2-1 at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series from Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. this past weekend. The Vols dropped the opener to top-ranked UCLA 12-5 but rebounded with a pair of two-run wins over Arizona State and Virginia Tech to close tournament action. Tennessee won its midweek contest 8-3 over Bellarmine last Tuesday.

Josh Elander’s club was ranked No. 19 this week by D1 Baseball, just ahead of Florida State and right after Oregon State. The Vols are one of 11 teams from the Southeastern Conference ranked in this week’s poll – the poll Volquest uses for rankings. Tennessee comes in before Kentucky (No. 21) and Texas A&M (No. 22).

Teams 1-9 remained the same with UCLA leading the way. The Bruins took a 12-5 decision over Tennessee on Friday in Arlington. LSU, Texas, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech comprise the rest of the top five while Arkansas, Auburn, North Carolina and Florida round out the rest of the first nine. Southern Miss is a new member of the top 10 this week for D1 Baseball.

Tennessee stayed at No. 19 by both the Baseball America and USA TODAY Coaches poll. Perfect Game dropped the Vols four spots down to No. 17. The updated poll from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association has not been released as of Monday afternoon.

“Sophomore two-way player Blaine Brown went 5-for-15 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs while also contributing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts on the mound,” Baseball America wrote of the week. “Brown leads qualified Tennessee hitters in OPS (1.062), home runs (four) and slugging percentage (.682).”

Tennessee baseball returns from the Lone Star State for a pair of midweek affairs with ETSU on Tuesday and Oakland on Wednesday. Both games will begin at 4 p.m. ET and will be streamed on the SEC Network+

Tennessee in the weekly polls

Perfect Game: No. 17 (-4)

Baseball America: No. 19 (-)

D1 Baseball: No. 19 (+1)

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: No. 19 (-)

NCBWA: No. 20 (not yet updated)