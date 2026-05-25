Tennessee baseball to begin NCAA Tournament as No. 2 seed in Chapel Hill Regional

Josh Elander’s Tennessee baseball team will begin their NCAA Tournament run in the Chapel Hill Regional as the No. 2 seed in the grouping this weekend.

Tennessee’s first game versus No. 3 seed East Carolina will be on Friday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

North Carolina is the host team in the regional after being picked as the No. 5 overall seed in the field. VCU is the No. 4 seed.

If the Vols win their first game, they will play the winner of the North Carolina (No. 1 seed) and VCU (No. 4 seed) Saturday night. If Tennessee loses the first game, it will square off in an elimination game Saturday afternoon with the loser of that game.

The 16 national seeds and hosts are Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Florida, Kansas, Nebraska, UCLA, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Florida State, Southern Miss, North Carolina and Alabama. Those 16 teams were announced Sunday.

Tennessee entered Selection Monday with a 38-20 overall record after a 15-15 mark in SEC play. The Vols went 1-1 in Hoover for the conference tournament, defeating South Carolina 11-6 before falling to Arkansas 8-4.

Tennessee has been to seven straight NCAA Tournaments

Last season the Vols hosted the Knoxville Regional, beating No. 4 Miami, No. 3 Cincinnati and No. 2 Wake Forest to advance to the Super Regional round, where they were swept by Arkansas.

Tennessee has been to seven straight NCAA Tournaments dating back to 2019, when Tony Vitello had the Vols back in the postseason for the first time since 2005.

The program won its first national championship in 2024, went to the College World Series three times in four years and advanced to the super regional round two other times.

Tennessee beat Texas A&M in three games in the championship series in 2024 to win the title. The Vols were sent home by LSU in Omaha in 2023 and lost to Virginia and Texas during a two-and-done stay at the CWS in 2021.

North Carolina ended Tennessee’s season in 2019 in the Chapel Hill Regional and Notre Dame upset the top-seeded Vols in the 2022 Knoxville Super Regional.

Tennessee baseball on the road in NCAA Tournament

Tennessee has gone on the road five times in the regional format — either six-team or four-team regionals — going back to 1993. The Vols have advanced out of a road regional just once, doing so at Clemson three years ago.

This will be Tennessee’s 10th time playing in a regional in the four-team format, dating back to 2001, including a run of seven straight dating back to 2019 at North Carolina.

The Vols hosted in four of the last five seasons — going 15-1 over 16 games during that span — with the lone exception being the Clemson Regional.

Tennessee won that Clemson Regional with an 8-1 win over Charlotte in the opener, a 6-5 win in a 14-inning thriller over Clemson then a 9-2 win in its second meeting with Charlotte.

The Vols lost to Liberty to open the Chapel Hill Regional at North Carolina in 2019, stayed alive with a 10-3 win over UNC Wilmington and a 6-5 win in a 10-inning rematch with Liberty, then saw the season end in a 5-2 loss to North Carolina.

Tennessee went to UNC Wilmington in 2004 and split losses to Wilmington around a win over Stony Brook to end the 2004 season at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C.