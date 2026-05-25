Tennessee baseball schedule set for Chapel Hill regional with East Carolina opener Friday

Tennessee baseball is in the NCAA Tournament for the seventh straight season.

The Vols (38-20) are in the Chapel Hill Regional as the No. 2 seed. No. 1 UNC (45-11-1) hosts the regional, while No. 3 seed East Carolina (36-22-1) is the opening matchup for the Vols. VCU (37-23) is the No. 4 seed.

Chapel Hill Regional schedule in 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament

All games will be played at Boshamer Stadium and it is a double-elimination bracket

Friday, May 29

Game 1: No. 2 Tennessee vs No. 3 East Carolina, noon ET on ESPNU

No. 2 Tennessee vs No. 3 East Carolina, noon ET on ESPNU Game 2: No. 1 UNC vs No. 4 VCU, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, May 30

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon on TBD (elimination game)

Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon on TBD (elimination game) Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. on TBD

Sunday, May 31

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon on TBD (elimination game)

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon on TBD (elimination game) Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. on TBD

Monday, June 1

Game 7: Regional championship game (if necessary), TBA on TBD

Tennessee baseball recent history in NCAA Tournament

Tennessee has reached the NCAA Tournament seven straight times dating back to 2019.

The Vols reached the postseason in 2019 for the first time since 2005, setting off a major run of postseason successes. UT has been to five straight super regionals, a streak that started in the 2021 season. It has reached the College World Series three times in that span, making trips in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Tennessee won the national title in 2024 for the first time in program history. It became the first SEC team to win 60 games that season and swept the SEC regular-season and tournament titles.