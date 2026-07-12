Volquest Baseball
Updating the Tennessee baseball roster following the 2026 MLB Draft
Tennessee baseball‘s roster is more settled following the 2026 MLB Draft after the two-day event concluded Sunday.
The Vols had six players drafted and lost five signees from the 2026 recruiting class as well as two transfer commitments.
UT had 42 players going into the draft and has 35 after it, but transfers Jake McCoy and Andrew Duncan could opt not to sign after being taken by the Blue Jays in the 18th round and the Pirates in the 19th round, respectively. Neither is counted on the roster as it stands due to being drafted.
Here is who is currently slated to be on the Tennessee roster for the 2027 season under coach Josh Elander:
Pitchers
- RHP Landon Mack
- RHP Brady Frederick
- RHP Ethan Baiotto
- LHP Cam Appenzeller
- LHP Will Haas
- LHP Chandler Day
- LHP Jackson Estes
- RHP Braydon Kersey*
- RHP Parker Detmers
- RHP Hayden Simmerson
- LHP Brody Trosclair
- LHP Ricky Ojeda
- RHP Cole Koeninger*
- RHP Michael Teasley*
- RHP Cooper Shrum
- RHP Gannon Grant
- RHP Gary Morse
- RHP Shawn Sullivan
- RHP Cade Allen
- LHP Drew Christine
Hitters
- C Stone Lawless
- C/INF Levi Clark
- C/INF Trent Grindlinger
- INF Blake Grimmer
- INF Wyatt Hanoian
- INF Mario Trivella
- SS Chris Ramirez
- UTL Travis Sanders
- UTL Braydon Kersey*
- UTL Tyler Myatt
- OF Blaine Brown
- C Sean Dunlap
- INF Colt Springall
- INF Cole Koeninger*
- UTL Jack Dugan
- UTL Michael Teasley*
- UTL Jaxson Wood
- OF AJ Curry
*denotes two-way player
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