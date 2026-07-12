Updating the Tennessee baseball roster following the 2026 MLB Draft

Tennessee baseball‘s roster is more settled following the 2026 MLB Draft after the two-day event concluded Sunday.

The Vols had six players drafted and lost five signees from the 2026 recruiting class as well as two transfer commitments.

UT had 42 players going into the draft and has 35 after it, but transfers Jake McCoy and Andrew Duncan could opt not to sign after being taken by the Blue Jays in the 18th round and the Pirates in the 19th round, respectively. Neither is counted on the roster as it stands due to being drafted.

Here is who is currently slated to be on the Tennessee roster for the 2027 season under coach Josh Elander:

Pitchers

RHP Landon Mack

RHP Brady Frederick

RHP Ethan Baiotto

LHP Cam Appenzeller

LHP Will Haas

LHP Chandler Day

LHP Jackson Estes

RHP Braydon Kersey*

RHP Parker Detmers

RHP Hayden Simmerson

LHP Brody Trosclair

LHP Ricky Ojeda

RHP Cole Koeninger*

RHP Michael Teasley*

RHP Cooper Shrum

RHP Gannon Grant

RHP Gary Morse

RHP Shawn Sullivan

RHP Cade Allen

LHP Drew Christine

Hitters

C Stone Lawless

C/INF Levi Clark

C/INF Trent Grindlinger

INF Blake Grimmer

INF Wyatt Hanoian

INF Mario Trivella

SS Chris Ramirez

UTL Travis Sanders

UTL Braydon Kersey*

UTL Tyler Myatt

OF Blaine Brown

C Sean Dunlap

INF Colt Springall

INF Cole Koeninger*

UTL Jack Dugan

UTL Michael Teasley*

UTL Jaxson Wood

OF AJ Curry

*denotes two-way player