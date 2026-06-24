Tennessee to compete in Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic

Tennessee baseball will travel to the Sunshine State in 2027 to compete in the Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic from VyStar Ballpark on February 26-28.

The Vols will be joined by Georgia Tech, Cincinnati and Illinois in the round-robin tournament. VyStar Ballpark is home to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins in Jacksonville, Fla.

The schedule and game times for the tournament will be announced at a later date.

Three of the four teams comprising the field were NCAA Tournament programs in 2026. Tennessee took part in the Chapel Hill Regional. Georgia Tech hosted in the Atlanta Regional. Cincinnati took part in the Starkville Regional. None of the three teams advanced out of regional play. Illinois did not make the postseason tournament.

The Yellow Jackets swept both the regular season and ACC Tournament titles last year and entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 national seed. Cincinnati finished sixth in the Big 12 and Illinois finished one game over .500 at 28-27 overall in 2026.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.

Tennessee baseball’s recent early season tournament destinations have included Arlington (2024, 2026), Houston (2022, 2025) and Phoenix (2023).