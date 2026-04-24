Tennessee baseball and Alabama to play doubleheader Friday due to weather

Tennessee baseball and Alabama will play a doubleheader Friday due to potential inclement weather Saturday.

The Vols and Crimson Tide will play the first game at 2:30 p.m. ET with the second game following at either 6:30 p.m. ET or 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Both games of the doubleheader will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Tennessee and Alabama were originally slated to play Game 2 of the series on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET and Game 3 on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Tennessee baseball’s path to NCAA postseason

Tennessee’s RPI sits at No. 31 with home series against Alabama and Texas and road series at Kentucky and Oklahoma remaining. The Crimson Tide (7-8 SEC) rank No. 4 in RPI while Kentucky (8-10 SEC) is No. 29, Texas (11-6 SEC) is No. 2 and Oklahoma (10-8 SEC) are No. 17.

Alabama was one of the hottest teams in the country but have come down to earth by losing the past two series with a combined 1-5 record. The Crimson Tide also scored a combined 18 runs in those six games against Arkansas and Texas.

Rob Vaughn’s club entered the series the second-worst hitting SEC team with a .260 average and currently sports the lowest fielding percentage in the conference. That’s largely due to star Justin Lebron’s shocking 15 errors at shortstop this season.

LeBron, who is likely an early first round pick in the 2026 MLB Draft this summer, is still boasting power at the plate with 12 home runs and 32 runs batted in. Catcher Brady Neal entered the weekend leading the team with a .364 batting average and 38 RBI while sitting second with seven home runs.