Tennessee baseball to play Arkansas in SEC Tournament on Wednesday

Tennessee baseball will play Arkansas in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

The No. 10 seed Vols (38-19) advanced to the second round to face the No. 7 seed Razorbacks (36-19) by beating No. 15 seed South Carolina (22-35) 11-6 on Tuesday in their first game at Hoover Met. Tennessee and Arkansas are slated to play at 5:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network).

UT and Arkansas did not play in the regular season. The teams most recently met in the Fayetteville Super Regional in 2025, which the Razorbacks won in two games.

The Vols faced the Razorbacks in the 2021 SEC Tournament title game, losing 7-2 in the programs’ most recent meeting in the conference tournament.

Tennessee baseball recent history in the SEC Tournament

Tennessee has reached at least the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in four of the past five seasons. it won the tournament title in 2022 and 2024, sweeping both the regular-season title and the tournament title both times.

UT’s SEC Tournament title in 2022 was its first since 1995. It rebounded from an opening-round loss in 2024 to win the title against LSU.

The Vols made a run to the semifinals in 2025 as the No. 8 seed. They upset No. 1 seed Texas in the quarterfinals.

Tennessee also played for the tournament title in 2021, but lost 7-2 to Arkansas in the championship. UT was bounced in its opener against Texas A&M in 2023.