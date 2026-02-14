Tennessee baseball to play doubleheader against Nicholls on Saturday

Tennessee baseball will play a doubleheader against Nicholls on Saturday.

UT moved up Sunday’s game to Saturday due to expected rainy weather in Knoxville. The first game will start at 1 p.m. ET. The second game will start 45 minutes after the first game concludes.

Landon Mack is slated to start in the first game, while Evan Blanco is the starter in the second for the No. 14 Vols at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee won the opener 10-0.

This story will be updated.