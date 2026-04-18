Tennessee baseball vs Ole Miss game time changed Saturday due to weather
Tennessee baseball against Ole Miss will start at 4 p.m. ET Saturday due to expected inclement weather in Knoxville.
First pitch was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+ for the second game of the three-game weekend series. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m.
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Sunday’s game remains scheduled for 1 p.m. between the Vols and Rebels.
The Vols lost 7-4 in the opener Friday as Ole Miss roughed up Tennessee starter Landon Mack.
Saturday’s game is a “Checker” game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium with fans asked to wear either white or orange based on their section. It is the second time UT has had a “Checker” baseball game and the first since 2021.
Max Ferguson hit a walk-off three-run homer against Arkansas on May 15, 2021, when the Vols did the checker look for the first time.