Tennessee baseball is No. 10 seed in SEC Tournament, will play South Carolina

Tennessee baseball is the No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament and will open against South Carolina on Tuesday.

The Vols (37-19) will face the Gamecocks (22-34) on Tuesday (5:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Hoover Met. The teams did not play in the regular season.

If the Vols beat South Carolina, they will face No. 7 seed Arkansas (36-19) in the second round Wednesday.

The SEC began the new single-elimination tournament format last year with the increase to 16 teams. The bottom eight seeds open the tournament Tuesday. The winners advance to play seed Nos. 5-8 on Wednesday. The top four seeds open on Thursday or Friday against the teams that advanced from the opening rounds.

If Tennessee advances to the quarterfinals, it would face No. 2 seed Texas on Friday.

How Tennessee baseball got the No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament against South Carolina

Tennessee finished the season well, winning three of its final four series. It won both of its final two.

The Vols won series against Missouri, Mississippi State, Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma. They lost series to Georgia, Vanderbilt, LSU, Ole Miss and Kentucky.

Tennessee earned its lone sweep of SEC play when it beat then-No. 9 Mississippi State in Starkville in all three games in early April. It notched another huge series win by beating then-No. 4 Texas in the first two games of its penultimate SEC series in May.

Tennessee baseball recent history in the SEC Tournament

Tennessee has reached at least the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in four of the past five seasons. it won the tournament title in 2022 and 2024, sweeping both the regular-season title and the tournament title both times.

UT’s SEC Tournament title in 2022 was its first since 1995. It rebounded from an opening-round loss in 2024 to win the title against LSU.

The Vols made a run to the semifinals in 2025 as the No. 8 seed. They upset No. 1 seed Texas in the quarterfinals.

Tennessee also played for the tournament title in 2021, but lost 7-2 to Arkansas in the championship. UT was bounced in its opener against Texas A&M in 2023.