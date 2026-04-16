Stone Lawless available for Tennessee baseball for Ole Miss series

Tennessee baseball catcher Stone Lawless will be available for the Vols against Ole Miss in a weekend series starting Friday, a source with direct knowledge told Volquest on Thursday.

Lawless was cleared by team doctors Thursday. Tennessee would likely use Lawless off the bench this weekend if he plays against the Rebels. The redshirt sophomore took live at-bats with the team on Thursday.

The series begins on Friday (6:30 p.m. ET) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and all three games will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Lawless was struck in the face by an 89 mph pitch in the third inning on Sunday, March 29, in Nashville during Tennessee’s 16-15 defeat against Vanderbilt. The veteran has missed Tennessee’s past nine games.

The redshirt sophomore suffered a facial fracture and a fracture in his nose. The swelling of the nose had to go down before determining the next step in the process. Last week, Lawless had surgery to correct his nose.

“He’s looking a lot better. His nose, we joked he looks prettier after he got that thing fixed, and if it was up to him, he would have tried to play today,” Josh Elander said Tuesday. “We’re going to lean on Woody (trainer Jeff Wood) and those guys to go through. Just where he got hit, there’s a process and a checklist to go through, and he wants to be as aggressive as he can, but I’ll lean on Dr. (Chris) Klenck and Woody.”

Lawless was cleared to resume baseball activities this week.

The veteran stayed on the ground for several minutes after being hit by the pitch when injured. Tennessee Associate Director of Sports Medicine Jeff Wood was seen examining his left eye on the field before Lawless was helped back to the dugout.

The veteran was later helped off the field down the right field line to the gate where the busses were parked. Lawless was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation after the injury.

The catcher is hitting .250 for Tennessee this season with four home runs and 10 RBIs. Lawless is a career .268 hitter for Tennessee with nine home runs and 30 RBI over 50 career games with 42 starts and 127 at-bats.