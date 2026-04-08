Josh Elander provides injury update on Stone Lawless for Tennessee baseball

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander provided an injury update on catcher Stone Lawless Tuesday night after the Vols’ 12-6 win over Northern Kentucky from Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Lawless was struck in the face by an 89 mph pitch in the third inning on Sunday, March 29, in Nashville during Tennessee’s 16-15 defeat against Vanderbilt.

“Stone is — he actually looks a lot better. Was pretty scary there for the first few days,” Tennessee coach Josh Elander said on Tuesday. “His eye was essentially swollen shut, and he’s going through the process and the prognosis was, ‘hey, we’ll kind of wait and see,’ and we’re still a little bit there, but little bit more cautiously optimistic than we were.”

The redshirt sophomore suffered a facial fracture and a fracture in his nose. The swelling of the nose had to go down before determining the next step in the process.

“But any sort of definitive timeline, we’re going to have to let it play out a little bit more,” Elander continues. “But if you saw him today, it looks just kind of like a bruise on his eye, and it’s good to see him looking normal again at this point.”

At some point in the near future, surgery will be needed to correct Lawless’ nose, the coach also added.

“Yeah, that’ll be down the road. The first thing will be, have to get that nose fixed,” Elander said. “The way it hit him, and the orbital bone, and then it basically went two different directions right there. So that’ll be the first thing. We’ll have to get that box checked. But we got great people in the room and in the building that’ll get him taken care of. I know he’s chomping at the bit to get back out there.”

A source with direct knowledge of the situation told Volquest that surgery is set to take place this week.

Sources told Volquest at the time of the injury that Lawless was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a facial injury. A UT spokesman later confirmed the report, adding that “he is alert and coherent.”

Lawless stayed on the ground for several minutes after being hit by the pitch when injured. Tennessee Associate Director of Sports Medicine Jeff Wood was seen examining his left eye on the field before Lawless was helped back to the dugout.

The veteran was later helped off the field down the right field line to the gate where the busses were parked.

“He is a huge part of our team and will continue to be,” Elander said last week after the injury. “He was here today and he was here yesterday. Sending good vibes to him. I know we all said a prayer for him over the deal. It was a very, very scary deal. Love that kid and he is going to bring a lot of value until he is back out there on the field.”

Lawless popped out to shortstop in his first plate appearance in the second inning on Sunday. The veteran was 1-for-10 in the series after catching both extra-inning games on Friday and Saturday, games that totaled a combined 26 innings.

The catcher is hitting .250 for Tennessee this season with four home runs and 10 RBIs. Lawless is a career .268 hitter for Tennessee with nine home runs and 30 RBI over 50 career games with 42 starts and 127 at-bats.