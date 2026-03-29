Tennessee catcher Stone Lawless being evaluated for facial injury after hit by pitch

NASHVILLE — Tennessee redshirt-sophomore Stone Lawless was removed from Sunday’s series finale between Tennessee and Vanderbilt from Hawkins field after being hit in the head by an 89 mile per hour pitch in the top of the third inning.

Lawless was taken to a local hospital to receive further evaluation, sources told Volquest. Sources also indicated to Volquest that Lawless is being evaluated for a facial fracture.

The video replay appeared to indicate the ball – thrown by Vanderbilt starter Alex Kranzler – appeared to strike part of the bill of the batting helmet worn by Lawless. Tennessee Associate Director of Sports Medicine Jeff Wood was seen examining his left eye while he was down on the ground after being hit.

An official statement released by Tennessee confirmed the Volquest report, stating “Lawless is at the hospital to be evaluated for facial injury. He is alert and coherent.”

Lawless was seen being helped out of the ballpark in the fourth inning, presumably to be taken for further evaluation.

The redshirt-sophomore popped out to short in his first plate appearance in the second inning on Sunday. The veteran was 1-for-10 in the series after catching both games. Lawless was the club’s designated hitter on Sunday.

Tennessee and Vanderbilt are concluding a three-game series from Hawkins Field Sunday afternoon. The Commodores took the first two games, both in extra innings.