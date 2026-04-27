Tegan Kuhns named SEC Pitcher of the Week after career outing

Tennessee baseball sophomore Tegan Kuhns has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week after carving up the Alabama Crimson Tide in a career outing over the weekend.

Kuhns was marvelous in the eight-inning, run-rule 10-0 victory for the Vols in Game 2 of the series. The start was also the day-part of Friday’s doubleheader that concluded the three-game Southeastern Conference series. Tennessee had dropped Game 1 on Thursday by a 12-8 final score.

The righty tossed all eight innings (career-high) on a career-most 98 pitches. Kuhns dazzled in the shutout appearance with nine strikeouts while issuing only one walk and three hits. If not for a run-rule walk off in the bottom of the eighth inning, the sophomore was likely to get the ball in the ninth to complete the complete game shutout.

Kuhns was the best version of himself on Saturday but the positive trend dates back three starts. In starts against Mississippi State and LSU, Kuhns combined to toss 11.2 innings of two-run ball with 17 strikeouts to just two walks. When taking into account his start on Saturday, Kuhns has not allowed a run over his last two starts, elite pitching that spans 13.2 innings.

Kuhns is pitching like a first rounder right now in his draft-eligible season.

For the year, Kuhns logs a 3-3 record with a 2.90 ERA over 59 innings in 11 appearances with 10 starts. The sophomore has struck out 73 batters, walked 11 and opponents are hitting just .221 against him. Over seven SEC appearances (six starts), Kuhns is 2-2 with a 2.78 ERA across 35.2 innings pitched with 44 strikeouts and seven walks.

Trent Grindlinger also reeled in weekly honors from the SEC as he as named the league’s Co-Freshman of the Week after going 7-for-12 (.583) at the plate with two home runs, five runs batted in, three runs scored and two walks.

Tennessee plays a three-game conference series at Kentucky this weekend before wrapping up the regular season at home against No. 3 Texas from May 8-10 and on the road at Oklahoma (in Oklahoma City) from May 14-16.