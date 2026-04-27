Tennessee baseball jumps back into top 25 in one national poll

After spending a month outside the national top 25 polls, Tennessee baseball has jumped back in the Baseball America rankings this week.

The Vols are positioned No. 24 by the publication – just in front of Alabama after taking two of three from the Tide in Knoxville this past weekend.

UT is one of 11 teams from the Southeastern Conference ranked in this week’s Baseball America poll.

Texas is slotted at No. 3. Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M are in the sixth, seventh and eighth spots. Mississippi State chimed in at No. 10 and Oklahoma at No. 12. Florida and Arkansas rank back-to-back at No. 15 and No. 16 while Ole Miss is two spots ahead of the Vols at No. 22.

The Vols remain unranked by D1 Baseball, Perfect Game and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Tennessee plays a three-game conference series at Kentucky this weekend before wrapping up the regular season at home against No. 3 Texas from May 8-10 and on the road at Oklahoma (in Oklahoma City) from May 14-16.

Freshman Trent Grindlinger led Tennessee with seven hits in 12 at-bats against the Crimson Tide and tied for the team-lead with two homers and five runs driven in over the weekend. Blaine Brown registered a 7-for-16 clip at the plate in four games last week with three home runs, six runs batted in and six runs scored.

Pitcher Tegan Kuhns dazzled with a career-high of eight shutout innings on a career-most 98 pitches with nine strikeouts in the Game 2 start vs. Alabama.

Tennessee’s next opponent – Kentucky – swept Alabama to open SEC play but has dropped every series since. Those teams that have handled Kentucky include Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri, Auburn, Vanderbilt and South Carolina. The ‘Cats are don’t have much to offer in the power department (last in SEC in home runs and 13th in slugging) but they do hit for a decent average with some dangerous bats at the top.