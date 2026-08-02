Tennessee baseball transfer class ranked as best in nation by Baseball America

Tennessee baseball and coach Josh Elander landed the best transfer class in the nation, according to Baseball America.

The publication ranked UT’s class No. 1 in the cycle with nine top-130 transfers, including four top-10 transfers.

Baseball America rated Northwestern State transfer Brody Trosclair as UT’s top transfer. The left-handed pitcher was ranked No. 3 among all transfers. Left-handed pitcher Jake McCoy (South Carolina), shortstop Chris Ramirez (Cal Baptist) and left-handed pitcher Ricky Ojeda (UC Irvine) also were ranked as top-10 transfers.

LSU was the only other program to sign multiple top-10 transfers. The Tigers had two in right-handed pitcher Landon Hood (Gonzaga) and outfielder Angel Laya (Oregon).

Tennessee had multiple MLB Draft risks in the 2026 MLB Draft, but none signed with a team. McCoy was picked in the 18th round by the Toronto Blue Jays, but opted to come to campus. Outfielder Andrew Duncan chose likewise to play for the Vols after the Pittsburgh Pirates picked him in the 19th round.

Andrew Duncan

Duncan hit .367/.436/.577 in his first season at Wright State, earning first-team All-Horizon League honors. He had six homers, eight triples and 11 doubles. He walked 21 times and struck out 46, while stealing 19 bases in 22 attempts.

Duncan’s eight triples tied him for the most in the nation.

Wyatt Hanoian

Hanoian slashed .357/.498/.573 as a freshman second baseman at Air Force, earning Mountain West freshman of the year honors.

The switch-hitting Hanoian walked 32 times and was hit by 24 pitches while striking out only 21 times. He had 24 extra-base hits with six homers, four triples and 14 doubles. He is a draft-eligible sophomore in 2027.

Braydon Kersey

Kersey slashed .325/.438/.684 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs in a breakout sophomore season at Mercer. He pitched in 20 games with six saves, a 2-0 record and a 4.95 ERA. He hits left handed and can play multiple positions, including first base.

He pitched in 45 games in two seasons with a 5-4 record and a 4.97 ERA. He started nine games, but has mostly been a reliever. Kersey pitched 50.2 innings in 2025 before pitching 20 innings in 2026 with a defined bullpen role.

Jake McCoy

McCoy had a 5-5 record and a 7.11 ERA in two seasons at South Carolina, but missed the 2026 season after having Tommy John surgery.

McCoy was 4-5 with a 6.90 ERA in 14 starts in 2025 before missing last season. He struck out 77 and walked 40 in 60 innings. He was 1-0 with a 7.88 ERA as a freshman in 2024, pitching in 12 games with one start.

Ricky Ojeda

Ojeda had a 3.60 ERA in 72 appearances with nine starts in three seasons at UC Irvine. The left-handed pitcher has struck out 219 in 180 innings with 74 walks.

The 5-foot-11 Ojeda was the Big West pitcher of the year in 2025 and received multiple All-American honors. He was 13-1 in 29 games with two starts and a 3.55 ERA. He struck out 83 in 66 innings.

Chris Ramirez

Ramirez slashed .371/.440/.503 in two seasons while racking up individual awards. The 5-foot-9 shortstop walked 53 times while striking out only 34 times in 455 at-bats.

Ramirez was named the WAC player of the year as a sophomore in 2026 after being the WAC freshman of the year in 2025. He also was the WAC defensive player of the year in both seasons. He has a career .970 fielding percentage and made only three errors in 2026.

Hayden Simmerson

Simmerson was 1-2 with four saves and a 3.62 ERA at Clemson in 2026. He struck out 46 and walked 11 in 32.1 innings across 19 appearances. Opponents hit only .158 against Simmerson, who posted a 0.90 WHIP.

The 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher spent two seasons at Catawba prior to transferring to Clemson. He had 23 saves with a 3.48 ERA in those two seasons, striking out 146 in 126.2 innings in 57 appearances. He has 17 saves in his sophomore season at Catawba.

Brody Trosclair

Trosclair had a 5-1 record and a 1.89 ERA in 10 appearances with four starts as a freshman. He is coming off internal brace surgery in April, but is expected to pitch in the 2027 season.

He struck out 55 and walked 11 in 38 innings. Opponents tallied a .222 batting average against him. The freshman allowed just eight extra base hits in 2026.