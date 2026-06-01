Who is leaving and joining Tennessee baseball? Vols transfer portal tracker

Transfer portal season is here for Tennessee baseball as Josh Elander and staff work to add and replace talent to the 2027 roster.

The transfer portal for Division I baseball opens on June 1 and will remain open for 30 days. Players do not have to declare a new destination by 30 days, just need to be entered into the portal during that time frame. Graduate students are not bound to the transfer portal window and can enter at any time. If a head coach leaves or is fired from his school, players have a 30-day window to enter the portal.

The Vols have benefited greatly from the transfer portal in recent cycles, reeling in the likes of Chase Dollander (2022), Griffin Merritt (2023), Maui Ahuna (2023), Zane Denton (2023), Billy Amick (2024), Cannon Peebles (2024), AJ Causey (2024), Chris Stamos (2024), Liam Doyle (2025), Andrew Fischer (2025), Gavin Kilen (2025), Henry Ford (2026), Garrett Wright (2026) and Evan Blanco (2026).

Who is leaving Tennessee baseball?

Ethan Moore

Ethan Moore redshirted as a freshman. The switch-hitting infielder was one of the top signees in Tennessee’s 2025 class to make it to campus. The Illinois native was the No. 94 overall prospect in the nation, according to Perfect Game.



