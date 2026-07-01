Who left Tennessee baseball during the NCAA transfer portal window?

The transfer portal is officially closed for Division I baseball after opening June 1 and closing at the end of the month. Tennessee baseball saw 18 former Vols enter the NCAA transfer portal with 12 having announced their commitments elsewhere.

Josh Elander ands the Vols have reeled in eight players from the transfer portal during the timespan as well. The group includes left-handed pitchers Brody Trosclair, Ricky Ojeda and Jake McCoy, right-handed pitchers Braydon Kersey (two-way) and Parker Detmers, infielders Wyatt Hanoian and Travis Sanders and outfielder Andrew Duncan.

Below is a look at the transfer portal departures for Tennessee baseball.

Jay Abernathy, Manny Marin highlight Tennessee baseball’s portal losses

Sophomore centerfielder and second baseman Jay Abernathy hit the transfer portal in early June and found a home with the Oklahoma Sooners. Abernathy played in 53 games with 39 starts in 2026. Shortstop Manny Marin also hit the transfer portal, though the MLB Draft next weekend will be an option for the draft-eligible sophomore. Marin committed to Arkansas this week.

Abernathy hit .255 with four homers, 27 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in two seasons at Tennessee. He played in 106 games with 66 starts between second base and center field. The speedy Abernathy hit .236 with three homers, nine doubles and 16 RBIs as a sophomore in 2026. He led the Vols with nine stolen bases.

Marin hit .291 with nine homers and 43 RBIs in 55 games in 2026. But he hit .254 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 29 SEC games. He struck out 26 times and only walked eight times in conference play. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound Marin started 52 games and was Tennessee’s shortstop throughout the season. He had a .976 fielding percentage and only made five errors. He hit .283 with three homers and 23 RBIs as a freshman. Marin played in 113 games with 97 starts in two seasons after signing as a highly touted shortstop in the 2024 class.

Brayden Krenzel, Taylor Tracey have plenty of upside on the mound

Brayden Krenzel was supposed to play a massive role on the Tennessee baseball pitching staff this past season, but it never metalized. The righty has sought a fresh start with the Razorbacks. Freshman Taylor Tracey has two-way potential and could have continued his progression on the mound with the Vols in 2027 but has committed to TCU.

Brayden Krenzel was supposed to play a massive role on the Tennessee baseball pitching staff this past season, but it never metalized. The righty has sought a fresh start with the Razorbacks. Freshman Taylor Tracey has two-way potential and could have continued his progression on the mound with the Vols in 2027 but has committed to TCU.

Krenzel went 2-3 overall record and a 9.35 ERA in 20 appearances and 17.1 innings pitched in 2026. The righty tallied two saves, struck out 28 and walked 12. Opponents tallied a .246 average against him.

Tracey had a 3.26 ERA in 15 appearances with five starts. He made one SEC start against Texas and four midweek starts. The left-handed pitcher had 28 strikeouts in 19.1 innings. The 6-foot-6 Tracey was in the lineup as a hitter in his start against Oakland on March 4. He was a top-100 prospect and a top-10 prospect from Texas, according to Perfect Game.

Nic Abraham one of eight pitchers who left Tennessee for the portal

After originally planning to return to Tennessee for 2027, right-handed pitcher Nic Abraham entered the transfer portal after Tennessee parted ways with former pitching coach Josh Reynolds. Abraham has followed Reynolds to Virginia Tech, where he took a staffing position. Freshman two-way Evan Hankins, who tore his ACL this past spring, has also committed to Virginia Tech.

Abraham had a 2-0 record with a 4.15 ERA in 16 appearances that spanned 34.2 innings pitched. Hankins played in six midweek games in February and March. The 6-foot-5 freshman was hitless in six at-bats.

Freshmen DJ McDowell, Jax Bishop, Sawyer Deering and Ari Bethea also entered the transfer portal during the month of June.

Chris Newstrom, Nate Eisfelder seeking opportunities elsewhere

Chris Newstrom was positioned to play a big role in the Tennessee lineup in 2026, but never got going. Nate Eisfelder could have contended for a starting job in the Tennessee outfield in 2027, but opted for the portal instead.

Newstrom hit .266 with six homers and 26 RBIs in 60 games with 28 starts as a Vol. He hit .173 with one homer and seven RBIs in 27 games with 15 starts in 2026. Newstrom hit .351 with five homers and 19 RBIs as a freshman. He played in 33 games with 13 starts.

Eisfelder played sparingly as a reserve outfielder as a freshman. He hit .192 in 18 games with four starts. He hit two homers with nine RBIs. Eisfelder started in the SEC Tournament while Reese Chapman was out with an injury.

Freshman Hutson Chance, Cash Williams and Ethan Moore all entered the portal after redshirting in 2026. Veteran defensive-minded infielder Ariel Antigua entered the portal after three seasons with Tennessee and has committed to Arizona. Veterans Finley Bates and Hunter High also entered the transfer portal.